Ryan Seacrest Returns to ‘Live’, Kisses Producer & Dazzles Fans With Flashy Gold Outfit

When he stepped onto the new Live With Kelly and Mark set, Ryan Seacrest felt like gold. The host was there to talk about American Idol and his new hosting gig, Wheel of Fortune.

This was the first time Seacrest had set foot onto the new stage, which debuted on April 14, 2025. The talk show had previously broadcasted from the Upper West Side in New York for 37 years before moving to Walt Disney Company’s new downtown headquarters, located at 7 Hudson Square.

As the Wheel of Fortune host, who used to cohost Live with Kelly Ripa, walked out from behind the stage, he skipped down the front of the stage high-fiving fans. He then stopped and gave the producer, Michael Gelman, a big kiss on the cheek. When Seacrest was on Live, he used to riff on the producer often. Seacrest also hugged one of the other crew members before joining Ripa and Mark Consuelos on stage.

The former Live host wore shiny YSL gold pants and a button-down Sandro Paris tan shirt. He added a white Tom Ford blazer to it, along with white Zegna slip-on shoes. Fans said they loved his outfit after he shared a selfie with the Live hosts on Instagram. “First time on the new set but somehow it still feels like home. Thanks for the warm welcome back, @livekellyandmark,” he captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram

“Love your outfit!!” one follower said.

“True and classy team. Great style,” said another.

“Your outfit was on point. Love the colors,” added a third. Seacrest replied with a “thank you.”

“Ryan, you are killing it with these great outfits. You look sooooo handsome,” said one fan.

These compliments came after Wheel of Fortune fans criticized Seacrest for some of his on-set looks.

When he hugged his friends, Ryan Seacrest popped his foot up and smiled before sitting down. The crowd cheered wildly for him as the interview started.

Seacrest complimented the new stage, and his ex-coworker, joked, “Ever since you stopped working here, we have tons of money.” When he left the stage, the cheers continued. He waved out to the crowd as someone shouted, “I love you, Ryan!”

He even stopped to graciously take a selfie with a fan and gave her a “Mwah!” before leaving. Seacrest announced in February 2023, that he was leaving the talk show to work full-time in Los Angeles, where Idol, Wheel, and his radio show all film. His last show was April 14 of that year.

Seacrest hosted with Ripa for six years. He revealed to E! News on April 29 that he and Kelly Ripa are “still the closest of friends.”

What did you think of Ryan Seacrest’s outfit? Let us know in the comments.