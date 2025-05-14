Jessica Simpson Fans Go Wild Over Her New Role in Kim Kardashian Legal Drama

The Jessica Simpson comeback tour is well and truly underway, as she sent fans crazy when she appeared in the trailer for the upcoming Hulu legal drama All’s Fair.

On Tuesday (May 13), Hulu dropped the first teaser for Ryan Murphy‘s latest project, which stars Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Teyana Taylor, as a group of powerful lawyers representing wronged women in high-profile legal cases.

However, one famous face fans weren’t expecting to see was Simpson, who briefly appeared in the trailer tossing a drink into another character’s face. It was a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it shot, but Simpson’s fans noticed and took to social media to share their excitement.

“Wait am I tripping or is this Jessica Simpson??” wrote one X user alongside a screenshot from the teaser.

“Literally said “Justice for Jessica Simpson a week ago” and now she’s in that new ryan murphy lady lawyer show,” said another.

“I love to see Jessica Simpson returning to acting. She’s an underrated actress,” another added.

Another wrote, “If that was Jessica Simpson I’m watching.”

“Y’all got Jessica Simpson out of retirement?!?! Okay…” said one fan.

“I think I peeped my girl Jessica Simpson somewhere in there too. They got me lol,” wrote another.

Another said, “I’m so confused did I just see Jessica Simpson?”

“I see JESSICA SIMPSON OH YES IM HERE FOR IT,” another exclaimed.

Simpson started her career as a singer, but she is no stranger to acting. She is perhaps best known for starring in the films The Dukes Of Hazzard (2005), Employee Of The Month (2006), and Blonde Ambition (2007). She also had a recurring role as Annette in Season 5 of That ’70s Show.

She later transitioned from acting roles to reality television, starring in the MTV show Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica from 2003 to 2005 and her younger sister’s series The Ashlee Simpson Show from 2004 to 2005.

Her last on-screen acting role came in 2014 when she played Daisy Duke on the Funny or Die Presents sketch comedy series. In 2022, she voiced herself in the Fox animated series Duncanville.

Since then, Simpson has been focusing on her clothing brand; however, she returned to music in February 2025 with a new song, “Use My Heart Against Me.” She then released an EP, Nashville Canyon, Part 1, on March 21.

During Monday’s (May 12) episode of American Idol, host Ryan Seacrest announced Simpson will be one of the guest performers for Sunday’s (May 18) live finale. She will be joined by Brandon Lake, Goo Goo Dolls, Good Charlotte, Jennifer Holliday, Josh Groban, Kirk Franklin, Myles Smith, Patti LaBelle, Jelly Roll, and Salt-N-Pepa.