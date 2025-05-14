‘Let’s Make a Deal’ Contestant Goes for Major Prizes in ‘Mission Impossible’ Game

Let’s Make a Deal is gearing up for the new Mission Impossible movie by adding it into the game show. Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning will hit theaters on Friday, May 23.

Contestant Derek will play the themed game on Friday, May 16, just one week before the movie comes out. TV Insider obtained an exclusive clip of the contestant who is trying to win major prizes.

Derek, who was dressed like an Egyptian, already won a movie premiere of Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning, trips to London and Africa, and two flat-screen TVs.

“Those prizes are yours to hang on to or to lose,” host Wayne Brady said. “What you want to do is hang onto as many prizes as possible.”

Brady told Derek in order to do that, he had to pick one of the six colored wires that were in front of Jonathan Mangum, Let Make A Deal‘s announcer. Whichever one Derek wanted cut that’s the one Mangum would cut. Three of the wires do nothing, but the others close one curtain with the prizes behind them each. The goal is to have at least one prize remaining by the end, but ideally all three.

“Once a curtain is closed. You lose that prize. It’s gone,” Brady explained. He said that if Derek heard bells it was good, but if he heard a buzzer it was bad, which meant a curtain closed and the prize was lost.

Derek requested to cut the yellow wire first. When the yellow wire was cut, the Mission Impossible theme song went off and Derek got to keep all of his prizes for the first round. The clip cut out before he could cut the other two wires.

Fans can find out if Derek is going to keep his major prizes on Friday, May 16 on CBS. Check local listings for the time.