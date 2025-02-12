Things are going to get unexpectedly matrimonial on Let’s Make a Deal‘s Valentine’s Day episode. In this exclusive sneak peek of Friday’s (February 14) new episode, host Wayne Brady makes an off-handed proposal and is truly shocked when it is quickly accepted.

In the preview, Brady makes a joke about how he is officially ordained and could make a wedding happen between willing participants at any time, saying, “I am legally qualified to marry people. I’ve married people on this show. Just for fun … But if you said, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s been five years! I love you so much baby, let’s get married!’ I could marry you on the show, like, right now.”

What he doesn’t expect, though, is for contestants Ian Champana and Natalie Ball to be completely on board.

After giving each other a thumbs up, both say, “I’m down!”

“Oh, that wasn’t what I was expecting!” Brady says in response.

After producer Chris Ahearn shows up with a prop ring that gets Brady’s approval, he insists to the audience, “We did not plan this.”

“This was us just talking, and we’ve talked two young people into their future,” Brady concurs before breaking into an improvised song.

Once Ian takes a knee and makes the proposal official, Brady begins the procession and soon realizes just how serious the two really are as Ian declares, “I am very down. I am as down as I could ever be. I’m down for the rest of my life,” and Natalie follows with, “I am so so so so so down. Yes.”

Since Wayne Brady is a licensed officiant in the state of California, this is a real-deal ceremony (although the unexpected nature of it meant the two would still have to submit paperwork to make it a legal matrimony). It’s a good thing he’s so trained for unexpected situations!

