Get ready for a supersized edition of Will Trent when Tuesday’s (May 13) Season 3 finale, “Listening to a Heartbeat,” arrives next week.

The penultimate episode ended on a cliffhanger as the domestic terrorist whom Will (Ramón Rodríguez), Faith (Iantha Richardson), and Will’s surprise father Sheriff Caleb Broussard (Yul Vazquez) tracked down promised his work had only just begun. Lo, in the final shot, the hospital where Michael Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin) and Nico (Cora Lu Tran) were at began filling up and went on lockdown with them and Dr. Seth (Scott Foley) stuck inside.

“As our line producer has reminded us many times, this is the biggest episode that we have ever undertaken, just in terms of resources that we’re putting into it,” executive producer Daniel T. Thomsen told TV Insider of the finale. “It really does feel like an action movie. And so I think that what we’re trying to do is give people an event episode of Will Trent that we have not done before in three seasons.”

The scale of the episode isn’t just limited to the action sequences, either. There are also some massive emotional components in play, including with Will finding out about his father and, of course, Angie’s (Erika Christensen) unexpected pregnancy with Seth.

Thomsen explained that while he and co-creator Liz Heldens were devising the action-packed finale, they intended to make it massive “without losing the emotional connection to those characters and [while] making sure that, even though the entire city is in jeopardy and lives are in the balance, that there’s also plenty of opportunities so often feel.”

The official logline for Season 3’s finale reads, “Unleashed by a domestic terrorist group, a mysterious biological attack runs rampant in Atlanta. As Will and his team race to contain the threat and save countless lives, he’s forced to confront the complex dynamics of his own family.”

We’ll find out soon how all of these threads come together when Will Trent‘s Season 3 finale airs next week! (As a bonus, if and when any cliffhangers emerge in the finale, fans can rest easy that the show has already been renewed to return for Season 4 on ABC.)

Will Trent, Season 3 finale, May 12, 8/7c, ABC