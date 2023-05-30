What Did the American Gladiators Do After ‘American Gladiators’?

American Gladiators was certainly tough for the contestants, those brave souls who faced off against bodybuilders and athletes in challenges of physical strength and endurance. But the ‘90s-era syndicated hit was hell on the gladiators themselves, judging from the sound of two upcoming docuseries about the show.

First up is the two-part 30 for 30: The American Gladiators Documentary, in which the show’s cast and crew “look back on it all, with their memories complicated by regret over what it did to many of the gladiators’ lives,” according to ESPN.

Then comes the five-episode Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators, which “chronicles the meteoric rise, dramatic fall, and gripping behind-the-scenes stories” of the show and “reveals untold stories of the iconic American Gladiators’ triumph, turmoil, and ultimate price of fame,” Netflix teases.

While we wait for those dueling docs, get updates on some of the longest-serving Gladiators in the photo gallery below.