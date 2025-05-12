Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

Nearly two years ago, Iam Tongi was named the winner of American Idol Season 21, and now, he’s returning to the stage for another performance. The Hawaii native will perform during the Monday, May 12, episode, which is the second to last of the season.

But what has Tongi been up to since his time on the singing competition show? Scroll down for an update on his life now!

What is Iam Tongi doing now?

Tongi is still pursuing music. On May 9, he released a new song called “Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride,” which will be featured in the upcoming live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch. Since Tongi is returning to American Idol on Disney night, he’ll be performing this song.

He’s also continuing to release his own projects, including the song “Sunshine” in April. In 2024, he appeared on American Idol to sing his track “Why Kiki?”

Tongi is also touring and has a handful of upcoming shows on his website. In April, he promised that there’s more to come, writing on Instagram, “We’ve been working hard on new music and plans! I can’t wait to get out on the road to perform for you all. Make sure you join my mailing list and Team Tongi to be the first to hear new show announcements.”

Where does Iam Tongi live now?

As of February 2024, Tongi, who is from Hawaii, was living in Washington state.

Is Iam Tongi in a relationship?

While Tongi is very private about his personal life, he does give some insight once in a while. In December 2024, he celebrated his one-year anniversary with his girlfriend, Leah.

“1 year ago you forced me to ask you out, nah nah 😂😂jk jk, I love you babe, forever ❤️❤️,” he captioned an Instagram post.

In March, he shared another rare update. Along with a photo of himself and Leah on his Instagram Story, Tongi wrote, “I miss you so much beautiful. I’ll be home soon.”

There have been no updates since then, which is not uncommon for Tongi. As far as we know, they are still together!

American Idol, Season 23, Sundays and Mondays, 8/7c, ABC