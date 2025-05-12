Let Us Be Your JOC For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our FBI Newsletter:

We didn’t have to wait till this week’s episode to find out if Special Agent Maggie Bell, played by Missy Peregrym, lived or not following her near-death experience in the last FBI episode. But there are still questions to be answered. Can Special Agent Omar Adom “OA” Zidan, played by Zeeko Zaki, imagine a life without his partner? Could the two ever be together romantically? And what’s coming up in the finale later this month?

TV Insider caught up with Zaki at the CBS Fest 2025 blue carpet event on the Paramount lot last week to get the scoop! Read on for what he has to say.

OA faced the possibility of losing Maggie but he was able to bring her back to life with CPR. By the way, do you know how to perform that in real-life?

Zeeko Zaki: I did do a class in high school. That was back in the mouth-to-mouth days, which [Laughs] I feel like maybe the fans would have been excited to see, but we kept it in the new modern version of CPR.

Did it all come back to you?

It was funny. I think it did. They gave us a dummy for the aggressive [compressions], and then, I was gentle with Missy because intense chest compressions can break ribs.

Can OA imagine a day when Maggie would not be at his side?

I try not to. We’ve definitely done episodes where we are apart. I think in the reality of the world, it’s not every day that agents are going to be together, but I would do anything for Missy and me to be in this together forever.

OA mentioned a possible double-date with Maggie before he learned that her relationship was over. How does he feel about that?

I feel like the both of us are so over-dedicated to the work that any sort of distraction from that, [could adversely affect their relationship]. I think we have a really strong relationship, where [we each think], “If you’re happy, we’re [both] happy.” We will support each other in any of our endeavors.

Would you compare OA and Maggie’s “will they or won’t they” to Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) from Law & Order: SVU? Are the fans praying for you two to get together?

They are, but the reality of it is that we also represent an awesome dynamic of friendship in the workplace. I think the reality of our relationship is that it’s this big sister/little brother sort of dynamic. I think that it plays great and I’m so happy it works.

What would it take for OA to propose to Gemma (Comfort Clinton)?

I feel like we’ve started on the track to earning that. We’ll see what the writers want to do with it. I think OA is a protector and a lover, and if the love is there, we could see it going that way.

Is there is an FBI: International or FBI: Most Wanted character or characters that you’d like to see show up on FBI in the future as the two shows aren’t returning? How would that impact your character?

I would definitely give a shout out to Carter [Redwood, Special Agent Andre Raines] from International. I feel like we’re two peas in a pod [who are] cut from a different cloth. I love the intensity he brings to that show, and it would be great to see him pop up on ours.

The Tuesday, May 20, finale logline teases a terrorist group infiltrates the FBI and the team must work in the shadows. Can you preview this episode?

We’re kind of calling it out little Fast and Furious episode where we have to find a new location, a new place, and kind of work off the grid and solve a crime. It’s really fun that we kind of get to do these new things in our show now with our new writers. Hopefully, the audience buys it, loves it, and wants to see more of it.

Can you say anything about the season finale cliffhanger?

It is a life-or-death cliffhanger, that’s all I’ll say.

If there’s one thing you could wish for your character for next season, what would it be?

[Smiling] Maybe Maggie will let me drive.

FBI, Tuesdays, 8/7c, CBS