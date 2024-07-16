Lala Kent Shares Photos of ‘Perfect’ Baby Shower With Her ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Co-Stars

Reality star Lala Kent is celebrating the arrival of her second baby with what she referred to as a “Baby Monsoon,” where she was joined by friends, family, and several of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars.

Kent took to her Instagram page on Sunday, July 14, to share a gallery of photos from her baby shower, where she was joined by her castmates, including Scheana Shay, Stassi Schroeder, Ally Lewber, and Brittany Cartwright.

“It’s usually a Baby Sprinkle for your second. But I never had a Baby Shower. So a Baby Monsoon seemed to be the only option & it was perfect,” Kent captioned her post.

Kent’s first daughter, Ocean (3), whom she shares with her ex, film producer Randall Emmett, was also seen in the photos. In addition, Emmett’s ex-wife, You star Ambyr Childers, was also in attendance.

“I can’t wait to hold this little angel,” Childers posted on her own IG Stories (since expired) alongside a photo of her cradling Kent’s baby bump. In another pic, she was seen hugging Ocean, writing, “My favorite angel! I can’t wait until she’s 14.”

Childers and Emmett were married from 2009 until 2017 and share two children, daughters London (14) and Rylee (10). Meanwhile, Kent and Emmett became engaged in 2018 but separated in October 2021 following allegations that Emmett was unfaithful.

Also in attendance at the baby shower were makeup artist Jared Lipscomb, luxury real estate agent Michelle Saniei Lally, The Valley star Janet Caperna, and Kent’s mother, Lisa Burningham.

Back in April, Kent revealed she is expecting a baby girl and also opened up about her decision to have her second child without a partner.

“It’s incredible to talk to people who I’ve been close to for many years about how I’ve chosen to do this,” she told People. “I was really nervous at first to tell people that I was doing it this way because it was out of the norm, but I feel like it’s a very inspiring and empowering way to go about motherhood.”

“But really, no one voiced any concerns about this except Lisa Vanderpump, who you guys saw on the episode, you know, talking about how I’ll find love. Other than that, everyone has been so supportive and excited,” Kent added.