Following the fallout from Scandoval, Bravo has completely revamped Vanderpump Rules. The original cast finished out their run on the show with Season 11 in 2024, and when the series returns for Season 12, it will feature a whole new set of faces.

The cast members are employees at Lisa Vanderpump‘s SUR restaurant, and they have their own set of drama to unleash on viewers. Vanderpump Rules returns on December 2, and Bravo shared some intel on the new stars of the show a month ahead of the big premiere.

“The deep-rooted, dynamic group of friends, frenemies, and lovers that have been working for Lisa Vanderpump at SUR for years are shaking things up – from pump-tinis to chaos,” a synopsis of the season reveals. “Despite new uniforms and a few fresh faces in the mix, the drama remains as messy and complicated as their iconic predecessors.”

Scroll down to meet the new cast members and learn more about them (including their Instagram handles!) before their debuts.

Vanderpump Rules, Season 12 Premiere, Tuesday, December 2, 9/8c, Bravo

Marcus Johnson Vanderpump Rules
Mark Hunter/Bravo

Marcus Johnson

Marcus Johnson has been working at SUR for years, but after the loss of his parents, he has been struggling to focus at work and prioritize his relationship with his girlfriend, Kim.

Closest to Venus and Shayne, he leans on his friends to help him move forward. Marcus is all about new beginnings and is shifting his energy to his DJ career and social life, but will need to learn if his fresh perspective and newfound career ambitions will strengthen his relationship or strain it.

Instagram: @youngmarcusj

Kim Suarez Vanderpump Rules

Kim Suarez

Kim Suarez works at SUR while juggling her aspirations in the entertainment industry and a tumultuous relationship with her boyfriend, Marcus. When others in the group meddle, Kim wonders if her on-again, off-again romance will affect her performance at SUR.

Instagram: @kimalexisss

Venus Binkley Vanderpump Rules
Mark Hunter/Bravo

Venus Binkley

Venus Binkley sees himself as the glue that holds the SUR staff together and the confidant everyone turns to for advice … and the latest gossip.

Venus feels out of place in the West Hollywood dating scene, but his friends encourage him to step out of his comfort zone. When he finds himself roped into the drama between Marcus, Kim, and Natalie, diplomacy goes out the window and he’s forced to pick sides.

Instagram: @venusgoddessmermaid

Natalie Maguire Vanderpump Rules
Mark Hunter/Bravo

Natalie Maguire

Natalie Maguire has been SUR’s lead bartender for two years and is ready to level up to bar manager, but Lisa may not be on the same page after her recent outburst.

Closest in the group to Venus, the two started at SUR on the same day and have been inseparable ever since. Outside of SUR, Natalie is pursuing her pop music career with full force but still makes time for men, making her love life a major source of friction within the group.

Instagram: @nataliemmaguire

Shayne Davis Vanderpump Rules
Mark Hunter/Bravo

Shayne Davis

Shayne Davis winds up in the center of the drama at SUR, even though he’s the only one of their friends who doesn’t work there. He’s laser-focused on his sobriety, but that doesn’t stop him from a night out on the town.

Between acting, improv, and screenwriting, Shayne’s social calendar is close to capacity, but he always makes time for dating. With one foot in and one foot out of the pool of ladies at SUR, Shayne might just make a splash he’s not ready to clean up.

Instagram: @thefakeshaynedavis

Angelica Jensen Vanderpump Rules
Mark Hunter/Bravo

Angelica Jensen

Angelica Jensen is the newest addition to SUR’s staff, but immediately makes waves within the group. She set her sights on modeling, acting, and … friends Jason and Shayne, but a game of broken telephone threatens their possible connections.

Instagram: @angelicarjensen

Jason Cohen Vanderpump Rules
Mark Hunter/Bravo

Jason Cohen

Aspiring actor Jason Cohen is a happy-go-lucky server who has charmed everyone at SUR. His infectious personality and good looks have won over a few of the ladies and disarmed many of the men. He works at SUR alongside his cousin Chris and the pair have been attached at the hip since childhood.

In between acting classes and shifts at SUR, Jason tries to date a new co-worker, but his attempts backfire.

Chris Hahn Vanderpump Rules
Mark Hunter/Bravo

Chris Hahn

Jason’s cousin Chris Hahn is a bartender at SUR and has been living in Los Angeles for three years. He moved to the city with a dream of becoming an actor, but pivoted to pursue music and views SUR as a steppingstone to larger opportunities.

Single and mingling, Chris is looking for a partner and a long-term commitment. When Chris and Audrey start dating, discussions of a future trip cause complications.

Instagram: @chrishahnofficial

Audrey Lingle Vanderpump Rules
Mark Hunter/Bravo

Audrey Lingle

Audrey Lingle is all bubbly charm and girl-next-door charisma, making her loved by (almost) everyone on the staff. She’s recently single, chasing new flings and her dream of being on the big screen, but when someone at SUR catches her eye, a certain bad boy might just get the best of her.

Instagram: @audreylingle

Demy Selem Vanderpump Rules
Mark Hunter/Bravo

Demy Selem

Demy Selem has been the manager at SUR for seven years and as the longest standing employee among the group, she knows all the inner workings of the SUR employees. Demy is all business when it comes to her role at the restaurant, but being the boss has an impact on her friendships, especially with Natalie. Can she sip the tea with the crew and also call the shots?

Instagram: @demyana__

