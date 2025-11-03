Following the fallout from Scandoval, Bravo has completely revamped Vanderpump Rules. The original cast finished out their run on the show with Season 11 in 2024, and when the series returns for Season 12, it will feature a whole new set of faces.

The cast members are employees at Lisa Vanderpump‘s SUR restaurant, and they have their own set of drama to unleash on viewers. Vanderpump Rules returns on December 2, and Bravo shared some intel on the new stars of the show a month ahead of the big premiere.

“The deep-rooted, dynamic group of friends, frenemies, and lovers that have been working for Lisa Vanderpump at SUR for years are shaking things up – from pump-tinis to chaos,” a synopsis of the season reveals. “Despite new uniforms and a few fresh faces in the mix, the drama remains as messy and complicated as their iconic predecessors.”

Scroll down to meet the new cast members and learn more about them (including their Instagram handles!) before their debuts.

Vanderpump Rules, Season 12 Premiere, Tuesday, December 2, 9/8c, Bravo