[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 1, Episode 20, “Ladies Love Brunch.”]

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage tackled Mother’s Day in its latest episode, “Ladies Love Brunch,” in which Georgie (Montana Jordan) was faced with the daunting task of celebrating the day in a way that three very different moms would approve of.

In the installment, Georgie originally planned to spend the day with his wife Mandy (Emily Osment) and their daughter, but when his mom Mary (Zoe Perry) sought out church time with him and a gathering with the family, he did his best to juggle the cards he’s been dealt. Especially without dad, George Sr. (Lance Barber), around to celebrate Georgie’s mom, he felt a particular obligation to make the day special for her as well.

Meanwhile, Audrey’s (Rachel Bay Jones) wish for the day was to meet her son Connor’s (Dougie Baldwin) new girlfriend Chloe (Kara Arena). But Connor wasn’t eager to give Audrey unfettered access to his girlfriend and begged Georgie and Mandy to serve as buffers, forcing everyone to celebrate the day together. Ultimately, Georgie started the day at church with his own mom, then brought the fun back home to the McAllisters for a brunch, because, as the title teases, “ladies love brunch.”

But the brunch didn’t stop tensions from boiling over as Mary connected with Chloe, making Mary feel left out. In the end, Georgie is forced to scold the women for their behavior, being one of the only voices of reason in the scenario, as he tried to make the day special for Mandy as well.

“One of Georgie’s positive traits or flaws, I think, is that he wants to please everybody,” executive producer Steve Holland tells TV Insider. “And so it just seemed fun [to throw him] into a situation where there is no way he can please everybody, where he has these three mothers in his life, and he thinks he can make everyone happy, and he can’t.”

Even though Georgie and Mandy survived the day, there were no major resolutions to be had, and Audrey and Mary were still at odds by the time the episode concluded. But was Audrey’s frustration more about missing out on a conversation with Chloe or Mary’s role in the matter? “I think it’s both,” Holland shares. “Obviously, Mary always pushes her buttons and vice versa, so it’s always great fun to put Zoe and Rachel together in a scene.”

“I think Audrey raised her hackles,” Holland adds. “This was going to be her moment to get to know Chloe, and suddenly, this girl is bonding with Mary in a way that pushes Audrey over the edge a little bit.”

As for whether we’ll see more between Audrey and Mary in Season 2, Holland notes, “We’ve been super lucky that we’ve got this roster of great characters from Young Sheldon, built-in family members, to bring on but we always wanted to be careful and make sure that this wasn’t Young Sheldon Season 8, this was Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, and find ways to bring those characters in where they felt like they were part of this show.”

With that in mind, Holland adds, “So naturally, because Mary and Audrey have such a built-in resentment towards one another, and yet they are forced to be in each other’s lives, anytime we could bring the two of them together, it was just great fun.”

While Mary and Audrey may not have their tensions sorted, Georgie and Mandy managed to survive long enough to reach next week’s two-part Season 1 finale. Stay tuned to see what’s in store and let us know what you thought of the Mother’s Day episode in the comments section below.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Thursdays, 8/7c, CBS