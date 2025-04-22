Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is quickly approaching its Season 1 finale episodes, “Guilt Boots” and “Big Decisions,” which will air across the 8/7c hour on CBS on Thursday, May 15.

In anticipation of the episodes arriving, CBS has unveiled several first-look photos offering fans a closer glimpse at the action set to unfold. As previously reported, the episodes will make way for a new character, Mandy’s (Emily Osment) ex, Scott (Christopher Gorham), who appears in several images. As the loglines for the episodes tease, Georgie (Montana Jordan) panics when he learns Jim (Will Sasso) is thinking of selling the tire store to his rival, and at the same time, Mandy is forced to confront a long-running lie.

In the closing half-hour, tensions between Mandy and Georgie flare when he learns the truth about her boss. In addition to dealing with that relationship strain, Georgie is going to try and do all he can to buy the tire store before Jim sells it. All of this and much more are hinted at in the exciting photos below.

Among the highlights are Zoe Perry‘s return as Georgie’s mom, Mary, Scott’s arrival, more familial moments with Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) and Connor (Dougie Baldwin), Matt Letscher‘s reappearance as Fred Fagenbacher, work bonding for Georgie and Ruben (Jessie Prez), and more. Scroll down for a closer look at what’s to come as Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage approaches its final Season 1 episodes, and let us know what you’re excited to see when these installments air in the comments section.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Season 1 Finale, Thursday, May 15, 8/7c, CBS