Montana Jordan, Emily Osment, and Christopher Gorham in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1 finale
Troy Harvey / 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.; Sonja Flemming / CBS; Sonja Flemming / CBS

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is quickly approaching its Season 1 finale episodes, “Guilt Boots” and “Big Decisions,” which will air across the 8/7c hour on CBS on Thursday, May 15.

In anticipation of the episodes arriving, CBS has unveiled several first-look photos offering fans a closer glimpse at the action set to unfold. As previously reported, the episodes will make way for a new character, Mandy’s (Emily Osment) ex, Scott (Christopher Gorham), who appears in several images. As the loglines for the episodes tease, Georgie (Montana Jordan) panics when he learns Jim (Will Sasso) is thinking of selling the tire store to his rival, and at the same time, Mandy is forced to confront a long-running lie.

In the closing half-hour, tensions between Mandy and Georgie flare when he learns the truth about her boss. In addition to dealing with that relationship strain, Georgie is going to try and do all he can to buy the tire store before Jim sells it. All of this and much more are hinted at in the exciting photos below.

Among the highlights are Zoe Perry‘s return as Georgie’s mom, Mary, Scott’s arrival, more familial moments with Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) and Connor (Dougie Baldwin), Matt Letscher‘s reappearance as Fred Fagenbacher, work bonding for Georgie and Ruben (Jessie Prez), and more. Scroll down for a closer look at what’s to come as Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage approaches its final Season 1 episodes, and let us know what you’re excited to see when these installments air in the comments section.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Season 1 Finale, Thursday, May 15, 8/7c, CBS

Will Sasso, Montana Jordan, and Jessie Prez in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1 finale
Troy Harvey / 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Jim steps in to chat with his employees.

Jessie Prez and Montana Jordan in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1 finale
Troy Harvey / 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Ruben and Georgie react to what Jim says. Could this be about selling the tire shop? It certainly seems so.

Montana Jordan and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1 finale
Troy Harvey / 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Georgie gives Mandy a kiss before heading out for the day.

Montana Jordan and Matt Letscher in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1 finale
Troy Harvey / 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

It seems as though Georgie is visiting with Fred to try reasoning with the man.

Matt Letscher in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1 finale
Troy Harvey / 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Will Fred be amenable? Only time will tell.

Emily Osment and Christopher Gorham in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1 finale
Troy Harvey / 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Mandy has an exchange with Scott at work.

Dougie Baldwin and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1 finale
Troy Harvey / 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Connor and Mandy have some quality sibling time on the couch.

Emily Osment and Will Sasso in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1 finale
Troy Harvey / 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Mandy and Jim have a heart-to-heart.

Montana Jordan in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1 finale
Troy Harvey / 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Mandy chats with a contemplative Georgie.

Rachel Bay Jones and Montana Jordan in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1 finale
Troy Harvey / 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Georgie sits alongside mother-in-law Audrey.

Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1 finale
Troy Harvey / 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Mandy seems a little guilty as she seeks out professional help…

Tom Virtue and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1 finale
Troy Harvey / 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

In a confessional booth.

Emily Osment and Rachel Bay Jones in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1 finale
Troy Harvey / 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Mandy’s mom calls her out in a seemingly serious moment.

Emily Osment and Montana Jordan in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1 finale
Troy Harvey / 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Mandy appears to gift Georgie with some boots.

Montana Jordan and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1 finale
Troy Harvey / 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Georgie and Mandy share a hug.

Montana Jordan and Will Sasso in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1 finale
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Georgie visits Jim at the tire shop.

Emily Osment and Christopher Gorham in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1 finale
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Mandy gets quite close to Scott during working hours.

Montana Jordan and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1 finale
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Is that why Georgie looks so upset here?

Dougie Baldwin, Rachel Bay Jones, and Will Sasso in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1 finale
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Connor, Audrey, and Jim stand by as Georgie has a moment.

Dougie Baldwin, Rachel Bay Jones, and Will Sasso in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1 finale
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Will they intervene in the potential relationship roadblock?

Zoe Perry and Montana Jordan in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1 finale
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Mary comforts her son as Georgie appears to visit the Cooper household.

Montana Jordan and Zoe Perry in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1 finale
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Georgie suits up for work and shares some words with his mom.

Montana Jordan and Zoe Perry in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1 finale
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Will Mary steer him down the right path?

Montana Jordan in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1 finale
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Or will a heart-to-heart with Georgie’s dad at his graveside be the trick?

Matt Letscher and Will Sasso in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1 finale
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Fred drops into the tire shop and Jim doesn’t seem too pleased.

Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1 finale
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Mandy gets into some green screen shenanigans.

Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1 finale
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Mandy smiles at what appears to be a note of some kind. Could it be from Georgie or is it from Scott?

Emily Osment and Christopher Gorham in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1 finale
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Mandy and Scott have a more tense exchange.

Montana Jordan and Jessie Prez in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1 finale
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Jessie surprises his coworkers with doughnuts.

Matt Letscher, Jessie Prez, and Montana Jordan in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1 finale
Sonja Flemming / CBS

But he and Georgie don’t seem to excited to see Fred at their place of business.

Jessie Prez and Montana Jordan in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1 finale
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Will things get hostile or stay civil?

Will Sasso, Montana Jordan, and Jessie Prez in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1 finale
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Jim chats with his colleagues.

Montana Jordan in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1 finale
Sonja Flemming / CBS

It seems like the latter as Georgie takes a phone call.

Montana Jordan and Will Sasso in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1 finale
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Georgie helps Jim get into the house.

Montana Jordan, Will Sasso, and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1 finale
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Considering how the pair are walking, it seems that Georgie is helping an injured or ill Jim as Mandy watches on in shock.

Montana Jordan, Emily Osment, Will Sasso, and Rachel Bay Jones in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1 finale
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Georgie and the McAllisters come together in the family kitchen.

Montana Jordan and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1 finale
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Georgie and Mandy share a sweet embrace.

Montana Jordan and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1 finale
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Georgie gets dressed up and chats with Mandy.

Wallace Langham and Montana Jordan in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1 finale
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Georgie makes a trip to the bank.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage

Emily Osment

Montana Jordan




