It’s been more than two decades since Ethan Zohn was crowned the winner of Season 3 of Survivor in January 2022. He beat runner-up Kim Johnson to be named the Sole Survivor during the season that took place in Africa.

Zohn returned for Survivor: All-Stars, Season 8, which aired in 2004, but his likability proved to be too much of a threat, and he finished in 11th place. After dealing with serious health issues, Zohn made his grand return to Survivor for Season 40, the epic all winners’ season, and although he was the fourth person voted out, his incredible comeback was one of the stories of the season.

It’s been five years since Winners at War aired, though. Scroll down for a refresher on Zohn’s life today and what he’s been up to since his reality television debut.

What is Ethan Zohn doing now?

Zohn is keeping busy these days. In addition to continuing to work as a keynote speaker, which he’s done since his first season of Survivor ended, Zohn also invented The Crunch Bowl as a way to “keep your cereal safe from flimsy flakes.” The “functional” design is an “all-in-one super bowl” with a section for dry foods, like cereal or veggies, and a section for wet food, like milk or dip.

He actually first shared this idea in a post-Survivor interview back in the early 2000s and eventually made it come to life many years later. The goal? To prevent soggy cereal. For every bowl purchased, a meal is given to a child in need.

Zohn is also the founder of Grassroot Soccer, which provides programs focused on adolescents that give them the “tools to tackle the most critical and interrelated health challenges facing them today including mental health, HIV/AIDS, sexual violence, and issues around sexual and reproductive health such as teen pregnancy.”

Is Ethan Zohn cancer-free?

Yes, Zohn has been cancer-free since 2013, but he is a two-time cancer survivor. He was diagnosed with a rare form of Hodgkin’s lymphoma in April 2009 and underwent intense chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant. In April 2010, he revealed that he was in remission.

However, that lasted for less than two years. Zohn revealed that his cancer returned in his chest in September 2011. He underwent more chemo, as well as two rounds of stem cell transplants from his brother, and announced in March 2013 that he was cancer-free. In 2022, he ran the Boston Marathon to celebrate his 10-year anniversary of being in remission.

What happened to Ethan Zohn and Jenna Morasca?

Zohn started dating Survivor: Amazon (Season 6) winner Jenna Morasca in 2003. They met at the live finale of her season. “Ethan came over to me and said congratulations on winning and told me he bought me a beer,” Jenna told Glamour in 2011. “He handed me the beer and it was half empty! I thought he was a total cheapskate. But he got my phone number from CBS and kept bothering me. I finally gave in.”

The two dated for 10 years before they split in February 2013. Morasca was by Zohn’s side throughout his cancer battle.

They announced their split in a statement, telling People, “It is with much consideration and a heavy heart that we are announcing that after 10 years of a loving relationship, the decision was made to move on without each other. We will carry with us the memories of a relationship grounded in love, laughter, support and friendship. We have experienced some of life’s greatest joys and toughest challenges together and our decision to be apart can never diminish that. We want to thank everyone for their support and we ask that our privacy be respected as we move forward.”

Is Ethan Zohn married?

Yes, Zohn found his wife shortly after ending his relationship with Morasca. He is married to Lisa Heywood, an interior designer. After two years of dating, they got engaged in July 2015 and tied the knot one year later in Vermont.

The couple met at a charity poker tournament hosted by President Bill Clinton. “My friends dragged me at the last minute, and his friends dragged him at the same time,” Heywood told Katie Couric Media. Zohn added, “Everyone sat down to play poker, and for some reason, we were the only two people still standing up. So we kind of locked eyes. At the time, I had a giant pink mohawk. I was about to go into the hospital for my second stem cell transplant, so I was like, ‘Screw it, I’m going to lose my hair anyway, might as well go big.’ Lisa loved it.”

At first, the two just “remained friends” while Zohn was going through treatment. “Once I got my life back in order, we started seeing each other,” he explained. “But because of my health concerns, dating was weird. The first time we went on a date, I was bald and had to wear a mask and gloves.”

Heywood is nearly seven years older than Zohn and was in her 40s when they met. He was 35.