[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Episode 9, “That the Man of God May Be Complete.”]

The Righteous Gemstones has completed its run at HBO, but has Danny McBride? The series creator and star of the hit comedy has brought several shows to life on the premium network, but no new projects post-The Righteous Gemstones have been announced quite yet.

So does the creative have any big ideas he’s currently working on? “My brain is always firing. I’m always trying to think of what’s next,” McBride admits, “and that’s part of the reason why I feel like this is a good time to put a pin in Gemstones is that I feel like there are other stories I want to tell.”

As viewers who tuned into The Righteous Gemstones finale saw, it was a fairly happy ending for the titular family as they closed out their four-season run with an over-the-top wedding for Kelvin (Adam DeVine) and Keefe (Tony Cavalero). And while we won’t hold our breaths for more from the Gemstone family and their televangelist shenanigans, we can’t help but wonder if McBride has another show up his sleeve.

“I’ll get to it,” McBride offers, noting plans for the future, “but this show also takes a lot out of me, and I’ve got two kids, and right now, I’m looking forward to just being a cool dad and getting involved in their lives and having fun and just appreciating what I get to do for a living.” In other words, McBride isn’t stopping his creativity, he’s just taking a little time to enjoy things outside of work.

“So I’ll get into another story soon, but for now, I’m gonna f**king chill,” McBride says candidly.

In addition to starring in and creating The Righteous Gemstones, McBride also served as a writer and director, helming Season 4’s standout opener, “Prelude,” which featured Bradley Cooper as a Gemstones family ancestor living during the Civil War. Before The Righteous Gemstones, McBride also brought laughs to viewers with his series like Vice Principals and Eastbound & Down, both of which featured other Gemstones stars alongside McBride.

Here’s to hoping for another comedy adventure with McBride and his pals, but until then, we’ll enjoy every hilarious moment The Righteous Gemstones had to offer across four fantastic seasons. Let us know what you’d like to see next from McBride in the comments section below, and stay tuned for any news or updates.

The Righteous Gemstones, Seasons 1-4, Streaming now, Max