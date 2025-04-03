Another season of HBO‘s comedy The Righteous Gemstones means another business venture for the Gemstones’ favorite uncle, Baby Billy (Walton Goggins), who is taking the TV track in the latest episode, “You Shall Remember.”

After cornering the game show market with Baby Billy’s Bible Bonkers last season (below), the white-haired Christian crooner is interested in safeguarding his family’s future with the help of a little teen-based drama he calls Teenjus.

“The thing I love about Billy — I think he’s a dreamer,” Goggins says of his larger-than-life character. “He’s a man with really big ideas with an extraordinary amount of potential, and he succeeds through charisma. Even though he’s a narcissist and self-absorbed, he loves his wife, and he does ultimately love his family — but this is an unbelievable idea.”

Thinking on that, Goggins says, “I can’t imagine what time of day that Baby Billy gets his inspirations, whether he’s sleeping or he’s having a cocktail at 3 o’clock in the morning, or walking on the treadmill before everybody else gets up. He’s just an idea man.”

When it comes to Teenjus, think The Chosen meets CW teen drama — which chronicles the story of teen Jesus, hence the title — as Baby Billy pitches the concept to his nephews Jesse (Danny McBride), Kelvin (Adam Devine), and niece Judy (Edi Patterson). He may be the world’s biggest optimist, but can he convince them to bankroll his vision? It’s a question from Baby Billy’s lips to God’s ears.

“I didn’t know that Teenjus was a part of the season when we started filming,” Goggins admits, adding, “When I read it and Danny told me that that’s what we were gonna do… I thought, well then, we’re gonna take this very seriously.”

And that’s reflected in Baby Billy’s approach to Teenjus as Goggins teases, “I just thought about the greats, like [Martin] Scorsese or [Francis Ford] Coppola.” We say amen to that!

The Righteous Gemstones, Season 4, Sundays, 10/9c, HBO