Reba McEntire Says Relationship With Rex Linn Is ‘Perfect’ Even Though They ‘Argue a Lot’

Reba McEntire is opening up about her romance with actor Rex Linn, describing their relationship as “the perfect union,” even if they do “argue a lot” more these days.

The Queen of Country, who hosts the 60th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards tonight (May 8) on Prime Video, spoke with Fox News Digital on the red carpet for the star-studded ceremony, where she was asked about what makes her relationship with the Young Sheldon star work.

“Well, Rex and I get along in every aspect,” McEntire said. “He’s a better cook than I am, so I like that, for sure. We love Longhorns, we love the cowboy way of life, cowgirl way of life, and we both got into the entertainment industry.”

Linn played Principal Tom Petersen on The Big Bang Theory spinoff between 2017 and 2024. He’s also known for his roles in CSI: Miami, Better Call Saul, Lethal Weapon, and Big Sky.

“He’s an actor. I’m a singer. I love to act. Now we act together,” McEntire added, referencing the 2024 Lifetime movie The Hammer and the new NBC sitcom Happy’s Place, both of which star McEntire and Linn.

“So it’s just the perfect union, absolutely. And we get along great,” she continued, adding, “We do argue now. We argue a lot, but we have fun doing that too.”

The couple have been friends since the early 1990s, but they didn’t start dating until 2020 after McEntire had guest starred on Young Sheldon. The pair grew close over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, with their romantic connection growing virtually.

“We didn’t get to see each other from January [2020] till June 16, but we created an intimacy by texting and talking over the telephone that we wouldn’t have gotten if we’d have been together all of that time,” McEntire previously told E! News last April. “It was very special. It was a great way to find out about each other without ever touching.”

As for whether wedding bells are in their future, McEntire told Fox News Digital, “You never know. Absolutely, hope so one day.”

While McEntire gets ready to host the ACM awards on Thursday, she’s also recently partnered with Realtor.com. Speaking to People about the partnership, the former Voice coach said the website “touched her heart” because it focuses on the things that make a house feel like a home.

As for what those things are, McEntire shared, “Personal memorabilia, things that have stories … something comfortable. Nobody has to take their shoes off when they come in the house, and it’s nothing fancy. It’s just livable. Breathable, and a place to come in and have fun.”

McEntire owns three homes, one in Los Angeles and the other two in Nashville. “[At] one of our properties, we have two creeks running through, and I love to walk in the creek, around the creek, beside the creek because it’s moving water,” she shared. “It just represents life, new life, old life, life that’s running, life that’s moving, traveling, going somewhere. So it’s all the aspects of my life is in this creek.”