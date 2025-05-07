ACM Awards 2025: Host, Performers, How to Watch & Everything Else We Know

Lainey Wilson, winner of the Entertainer of the Year award, Female Artist of the Year, and Music Event of the Year award for 'Save Me," poses in the press room during the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas
Academy of Country Music Awards

The 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards will mark the 60th anniversary of the awards show, which means it’s bound to be a momentous occasion. The longest-running awards show in country music will feature performances and awards given out to the biggest names in the genre.

For the third year in a row, the ceremony is taking place at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. Scroll down for everything else to know about what to expect, including who’s hosting, who’s performing, who’s nominated, and more.

When are the 2025 ACM Awards?

The show will take place on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. ET. It usually runs between two and three hours.

What channel are the ACM Awards on?

For the fourth year in a row, the ACM Awards will not be airing on broadcast television. Instead, they are streaming live on Prime Video, as well as on Twitch.

Who is hosting the 2025 ACM Awards?

Reba McEntire will be hosting the event for the 18th time. She made her hosting debut in 1986 alongside Mac Davis and John Schneider, then returned in 1988 with Hank Williams Jr.

After a five-year hiatus, McEntire returned to host in 1993 with Randy Owen and George Strait. The following year, she was joined by Alan Jackson. From 2002 to 2004, she hosted the event solo, then returned to do so again from 2006 to 2010. In 2011 and 2012, she was joined by Blake Shelton, followed by another solo run in 2018 and 2019, then again in 2024 and, now, 2025.

Reba McEntire performs onstage during the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Who is performing at the 2025 ACM Awards?

The show is jam-packed with performances. Clint Black, Dan + Shay, Wynonna Judd, McEntire, LeAnn Rimes, and Sugarland will open the show with a 12-minute performance that highlights ACM Song of the Year winners from over the years.

There will also be epic collaborations from Brooks & Dunn and Cody Johnson, Rascal Flatts and Backstreet Boys, and Jelly Roll and Shaboozey. Brothers Osborne, Megan Moroney, and Chris Stapleton will come together to perform a tribute to Keith Urban.

Other performers include Kelsea Ballerini, Eric Church, Jackson, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Shelton, Zach Top, and Lainey Wilson.

Who is nominated at the 2025 ACM Awards?

Keith Urban will be receiving the Triple Crown Award, which is given to artists who have won Best New Artist, Best Male/Female Artist, and Entertainer of the Year throughout their careers.

Prior to the show, Langley, Top, and The Red Clay Strays were confirmed as the New Female/Male/Duo or Group Artist of the Year winners. Langley and Riley Green also won Visual Media of the Year for “You Look Like You Love Me.” Scroll down for the rest of the nominees.

Entertainer of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Jelly Roll
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson

Album of the Year

Am I Okay?  – Megan Moroney
Beautifully Broken – Jelly Roll
Cold Beer & Country Music – Zach Top
F-1 Trillion – Post Malone
Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini
Ella Langley
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson

Male Artist of the Year

Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Jelly Roll
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen

Group of the Year

Flatland Cavalry
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
The Red Clay Strays

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Muscadine Bloodline
The War and Treaty

Single of the Year (artist)

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey
“Dirty Cheap” – Cody Johnson
“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone (feat. Morgan Wallen)
“White Horse” – Chris Stapleton
“You Look Like You Love Me” – Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green)

Song of the Year (songwriters)

“4x4xU” – Lainey Wilson
“The Architect” – Kacey Musgraves
“Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson
“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone (feat. Morgan Wallen)
“You Look Like You Love Me” – Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green)

Artist-Songwriter of the Year

Luke Combs
ERNEST
HARDY
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson

Songwriter of the Year

Jessi Alexander
Jessie Jo Dillon
Ashley Gorley
Chase McGill
Josh Osborne

Musical Event of the Year

“Cowboys Cry Too” – Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Noah Kahan)
“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone (feat. Morgan Wallen)
“I’m Gonna Love You” – Cody Johnson (feat. Carrie Underwood)
“We Don’t Fight Anymore” – Carly Pearce (feat. Chris Stapleton)
“You Look Like You Love Me” – Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green)

ACM Awards 2025, Thursday, May 8, 8/7c, Prime Video

Academy of Country Music Awards

Reba McEntire




