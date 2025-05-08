For Woodstone’s Select Spirits For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Ghosts Newsletter:

Ghosts Season 4 may be coming to a close, but series star Rebecca Wisocky is looking to the future following the show’s two-season renewal at CBS.

The star dropped by TV Insider’s studio following the exciting renewal revelation and opened up about what she’s looking forward to exploring with her Gilded Age-era spirit, Hetty, as the series continues. “We didn’t find out until after we wrapped Season 4, but we kind of had a hope and an inkling,” Wisocky said of the show’s Season 5 pick-up, expressing surprise over Season 6’s greenlight.

“We just love each other so much, and we love this show and these characters, and we love our crew in Montreal,” Wisocky gushed. “And so the guarantee that we get to do this job with this group of people for at least 2 more years is thrilling. It’s a lovely gift.”

Season 4 uncovered Hetty’s ghost power, which involved her becoming visible to “livings” on St. Patrick’s Day, laying some exciting groundwork for future storylines.

As for what she hopes to see next for Hetty, Wisocky shared, I’m interested in her family. We’ve met her son. We’ve met her father in a flashback. We’ve heard about her mother, who is involuntarily institutionalized in Michigan. So, I’m interested in that and her mustachioed sister Margaret.”

For fans interested in Hetty’s bond with pants-less spirit Trevor (Asher Grodman), Wisocky has hopes that viewers will get to see the characters continue to collaborate after their brief romance and new dynamic as “Power Friends.” As Wisocky put it, “I’m personally incredibly gratified that Asher and I have created this tension and this camaraderie of this unlikely duo and that the fans are really rooting for the relationship.”

“I mean, it can unfold in any number of ways, but there’s an electricity there,” she added. “There’s a similarity in spirit for those two. So, I think that they’ll have a lot more to do with one another in seasons to come.”

Here’s to hoping! Until then, check out Wisocky’s full interview in the video above, and stay tuned for Season 5 updates.

Ghosts, Thursdays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS