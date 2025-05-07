CBS Tops Broadcast Ratings: ‘Tracker,’ ‘Matlock,’ ‘Blue Bloods’ & More Lead the Pack

In April, it was announced that CBS is once again the most-watched network for the 2024-2025 season (and the 17th consecutive season); it had the top seven primetime shows.

Now, on Wednesday, May 7, CBS, based on Nielsen’s first full season releasing competitive multiplatform data, is the #1 broadcast network in 35-day multiplatform viewing for the 2024-2025 season. Its 9.1 million average viewers puts it above NBC (7.2 million), ABC (6.9 million), and Fox (4.3 million). CBS’s most popular shows rank high among all the top streaming and broadcast series.

In 35-day multiplatform viewership average per episode among all broadcast series, CBS has six of the top eight most-watched shows: #1 Tracker, #2 Matlock, tied for #4 Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage and Ghosts, and tied for #7 Elsbeth and Watson. Expanding to the top 20 most-watched shows, CBS also has tied for #12 FBI and NCIS, #14 Blue Bloods, #17 Fire Country, and #18 NCIS: Origins. The network also has, among the top 20 shows, the top two dramas and top two comedies, as well as four of the top six new series with #1 Matlock, #3 Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, #4 Watson, and #6 NCIS: Origins. Blue Bloods is the only canceled show in the top 20.

ABC shows fill out the rest of the spots in the top 11 for broadcast shows for 35-day multiplatform: tied with Matlock for #2 is High Potential, Will Trent is #6, 9-1-1 is #9, Shifting Gears is #10, and The Rookie is #11. NBC’s One Chicago shows and ABC’s Abbott Elementary complete the top 20.

In 35-day multiplatform viewership average per episode against all streaming and broadcast series, CBS has six of the top 20 most-watched shows, including two in the top five with Tracker fourth and Matlock fifth. Tied for #15 are Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage and Ghosts and tied for #18 are Elsbeth and Watson.

For that top 20, Netflix takes nine of the slots, including the top 2 with Squid Game and Adolescence. Prime Video‘s Reacher completes the top 3. The only other broadcast network shows in that grouping are ABC’s High Potential (#5) and Will Trent (#17).