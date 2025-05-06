Vanna White Visits Her Childhood Home in Special ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Video

Wheel of Fortune cohost Vanna White gave viewers a tour of her hometown and in the process got to relive memories. She even got to visit her childhood home and meet the people who live there now.

At the end of Wheel of Fortune on Monday, May 5, White shared the behind-the-scenes clip of her visit to North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where she grew up. The video started out in Hoskin’s Restaurant. “Hi, everyone! I’m Vanna. Look at you all,” she said to the customers who clapped and waved.

Vanna White then explained that they were all going to ride on a tour bus as she showed them where she grew up and the places she visited as a child. “I’m so excited for you guys to be a part of it, so thank you for joining me!”

Before getting on the bus, White sat down and enjoyed a delicious breakfast. She wondered if the waitresses she knew from her time living there still worked there. She met up with a woman named Helen, who she called “her girl.”

Everyone finally piled on the bus. The first thing she showed them was the sign for the town. “When you come into North Myrtle Beach, it says ‘Welcome to North Myrtle Beach, home of Vanna White.’ It’s such an honor to have my name on that sign. I love my hometown so much. It just reminds me of how great this place is.”

White then got off the bus and visited a place called Ocean Pavilion. She shared that she went there all the time to dance The Shag, which is the official dance of South Carolina. She even showed off some of her dance moves before getting back on the bus.

The next stop was her elementary school, Ocean Drive Elementary. A man on the bus asked her what she was most proud of from her years in school.

“Learning the alphabet,” she joked.

“Well, of course,” the man replied.

They then drove past the church where she was baptized before pulling up to her childhood home. She shared that her dad had a hot dog stand in the front of the house. When White got off the bus, she hugged a boy who was sitting on the front porch, playing a guitar.

“That’s Johnny!” she said as she got off the bus. “I just found out that Johnny’s last name is White. Isn’t that crazy?”

The Wheel of Fortune star then took a peek inside but didn’t show the house off on camera. White said that she hadn’t been in it in a “very long time,” but when she went in she felt “all the memories” from her childhood.

White then made more memories by stopping at Painter’s Ice Cream, which she went to every day after school. When she got there, she found out that an ice cream was named after her — The Vanna Banana Split.

“No matter where life takes me, this will always be home,” White said. She then rode around on the bus and waved to South Carolina residents on the way.

“I’m just so happy to be back in my hometown. I feel like I’ve never left in a way.”

At the end of the clip, the camera went back to White and Ryan Seacrest on set. He asked her if she knew the people who were currently living in her house and she said that she didn’t. “What a surprise for them!” he said.