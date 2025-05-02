‘Wheel of Fortune’: Ryan Seacrest & Vanna White Spill Show Secrets & Talk Working Together

Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White spilled Wheel of Fortune secrets in a behind-the-scenes video. The cohosts talked about working together and what they do during the commercial breaks, but Seacrest wants to change one thing.

WPXI-TV News in Pittsburgh went to the set of the game show in California to talk to Seacrest and White. “Wheel of Fortune has been coming to homes for 50 years, giving you something to look forward to every evening,” the anchor Jennifer Tomazic said.

She revealed that the wheel is “heavier than it looks.” Tomazic said that something fans don’t see on their screens is Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White off-camera. White gave an introduction and welcomed the audience as Seacrest walked over and waved to the crowd before filming started for the day.

Tomazic sat down with them and Ryan Seacrest had nothing but nice things to say about his cohost. “This is who we really are. We’re not playing a role,” he said.

“It’s been seamless working with Vanna. She is as everyone would expect her to be, lovely in every moment of the day. But, I think having known her for a long time made it more comfortable for me to come in,” he said. Seacrest took over hosting duties at the beginning of Season 41 after Pat Sajak retired from the game show.

Tomzaic shared that the contestants get a chance to practice before it is time to tape and then the “well-oiled machine” takes off.

“It’s as face-paced in the studio as it is at home,” she said. Commercial breaks are busy for the hosts as they take questions and fix their hair and makeup. Six shows are filmed in one day with 15 minutes in between each episode. “I’d like nine, but yes it’s 15,” Ryan Seacrest admitted.

“He tries to make it nine,” Vanna White said. “‘Come on! Come on, V-dubs. Aren’t you dressed yet?” she mocked. Seacrest laughed but also nodded his head in agreement.

However, something that helps in between is that White tries on 20 to 30 dresses before the tapings start for the day, so she can match the theme, and quickly change her outfits.

About the show’s legacy, White said that Wheel of Fortune brings families together and thinks that being able to play at home is what makes the show last.