Megalyn Echikunwoke makes her debut as Lieutenant Gabrielle Bennett in the Tuesday, May 6, episode of Alert: Missing Persons Unit, and she has quite the history with Jason (Scott Caan). TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of Mike (Ryan Broussard) getting the rundown of it.

After Gabrielle learns that Jason and Mike have been partners for about two years, she shares, “That’s about when it went south for me.” Yes, she is, as Mike points out, running a major crimes task force, but that’s “in spite of him, not because of him.”

Gabrielle asks, “He ever tell you why he left the PPD?” Mike says he took a better-paying job for his family, and now he’s back, but she scoffs, wondering, “Did he mention that if he hadn’t taken that job, IA would have forced him out?”

That’s when Jason joins them, adding to the story, “IA would have forced me out because my rookie ratted me out.” As Gabrielle sees it, “Your partner told the truth.” But in Jason’s mind, “Sometimes there’s parts of the truth that don’t need to be told.” He argues, “Everything I did, you knew about, you were a part of it,” but she has a very different perspective. Watch the full sneak peek above for more details and Mike’s reaction.

In this week’s episode, titled “April,” when a woman shopping for an engagement ring is kidnapped, her boyfriend asks MPU to find her and presents evidence — weapons, duct tape, and 10 wedding rings — that his father, who is currently in the hospital, could be a stalker. MPU deduces that the man’s girlfriend could be his father’s latest victim and Jason is determined to interrogate the suspect but is stopped by Homicide Detective Lt. Gabrielle Bennett, lead on the Ring Bearer Task Force and Jason’s former coworker on the Philly PD. Also, when Wayne (Alisha-Marie Ahamed) is offered a job out of town, she asks a reluctant Jason to see if she can get hired at the MPU.

The MPU just lost their boss, Nikki (Dania Ramirez), who was killed off in the season’s second episode. Gabrielle is among her possible replacements. She “tries to fill the seat and learns that this team may be amazing at what they do, but holy crap, they’re a handful,” showrunner Carla Kettner told us in April. “As for who ultimately takes over — stay tuned for Season 4!”

What do you think of the first look at Megalyn Echikunwoke as Lieutenant Gabrielle Bennett? Let us know in the comments section below.

