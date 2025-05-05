The rich and very glamorous are gathering in New York City for the first Monday in May, which marks the highly-anticipated Met Gala. The 2025 event takes place on Monday, May 5, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and will feature stars dressed in the “Tailored for You” theme in honor of this year’s costume exhibit, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

While photos will undoubtedly be flooding the internet all evening long, many fans are hoping to be able to watch the arrivals go down in real-time. Scroll down for everything to know about how to watch the star-studded red carpet.

Is the Met Gala on TV?

The Met Gala itself is not televised. In fact, it’s a very private, exclusive event, and even the celebrities who get to go inside are banned from posting photos and videos. However, the same does not go for the red carpet, which is an extremely publicized affair.

What channel is the Met Gala on?

The Met Gala red carpet is being televised on E! The show will start at 6 p.m. ET and be hosted by Zanna Roberts Rassi, Maria Taylor, Elaine Welteroth, Yvonne Orji, and Christian Siriano.

Where is the Met Gala livestream?

The official livestream of the Met Gala will be hosted on Vogue’s YouTube page. The broadcast goes live at 6 p.m. ET and is hosted by Teyana Taylor, La La Anthony, and Ego Nwodim.

What time does the Met Gala red carpet start?

The red carpet officially begins at 5:30 p.m. ET. With so many A-listers expected to be in attendance, there are usually buzzed-about celebrity arrivals all evening long, although the bigger names tend to arrive closer to the end of the night.

There is no official end time to the red carpet, but things are usually wrapped up by 9 p.m. Of course, the night is still young at that point, but the public is not privy to what goes on insider after the carpet shuts down!

Who are the 2025 Met Gala co-chairs?

Anna Wintour is the host of the event, and this year, she’ll be joined by co-chairs Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, and A$AP Rocky. Plus, LeBron James is serving as an honorary chair.