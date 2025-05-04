We’ve Hunted Down the News for You For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our FBI: Most Wanted Newsletter:

For six seasons now, we’ve watched the Fugitive Task Force chase down criminals. But what does the future hold for this FBI spinoff?

Things are changing in the world of Dick Wolf shows, with the Law & Orders split — the original and SVU still air on NBC but Organized Crime has moved to Peacock — and a major shakeup coming in the FBI franchise. Not all the shows will be back for the 2025-2026 season, and there’s a new offshoot, CIA, joining the mix. So what do we know about the future of FBI: Most Wanted? Read on for all the updates.

Will FBI: Most Wanted return for Season 7?

Unfortunately, no. It will end with six seasons at the end of the 2024-2025 season. CBS announced that it and International were canceled in March 2025.

When is the FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 finale?

FBI: Most Wanted will wrap after six seasons with the Tuesday, May 20, finale. It will air at 10/9c on CBS.

How will FBI: Most Wanted end?

It sounds like it’s business as usual for the team in its last episode. In “The Circle Game,” the Fugitive Task Force hunts down a rogue government operative planning a domestic terror attack

The cast shared photos from the last day of production teasing some sort of big event, so it also looks like we should expect everyone to survive this last case and the Fugitive Task Force still out there, just offscreen.

Who’s in the FBI: Most Wanted cast?

FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 stars Dylan McDermott (as Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott), Shantel VanSanten, (as Special Agent Nina Chase) Roxy Sternberg (as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes), Keisha Castle-Hughes (as Special Agent Hana Gibson), and Edwin Hodge (as Special Agent Ray Cannon). Sternberg and Castle-Hughes are the only cast members who were with the show from the beginning.

Could any of the Most Wanted cast members move over to FBI?

Maybe! After all, they’re all based in New York. Nothing has been announced. But we’d expect to at least see Shantel VanSanten pop up on there occasionally since she and FBI‘s Stuart Scola (John Boyd) are in a relationship, living together, and raising a baby.