'The White Lotus' Star Walton Goggins Reacts to Question About Aimee Lou Wood Feud Rumors

Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins on White lotus
The White Lotus

Walton Goggins was asked about his real-life relationship with Aimee Lou Wood during a new interview amid rumors that the two had a falling out after Season 3 of The White Lotus. Speculation that there was tension between the actors stemmed from fans noticing that they didn’t follow each other on Instagram after the finale aired on April 6.

When a reporter from The Times asked Goggins if he and Wood had a falling out, he responded, “I’m not gonna have that conversation.” His publicists also jumped in to add, “We’re not going there, thank you,” and, “Next question.”

After the conversation pivoted to talk about Goggins’ upcoming film The Uninvited, the reporter eventually tried to steer talk to the actor’s upcoming hosting gig on Saturday Night Live. Wood previously called out the show for a skit that mocked her, which Goggins initially called “amazzzingggg” before deleting his social media comment about it.

When Goggins didn’t want to discuss his SNL gig, his publicist steered the conversation back toward The Uninvited, prompting Goggins to joke, “Thinly veiled, my friend. The thing you’re least interested in.”

Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood on White Lotus

Max

The reporter admittedly tried to bring the conversation back to Wood, to which Goggins replied, “There is no conversation to be had about that. Sharing politics on social media, it’s in a vacuum.” When a “last forlorn attempt” was made to bring up the actress, Goggins said, “What the f**k, Ed! Come on, buddy. Wow.” The publicist then stepped in and said, “We’re going to end it there.”

Goggins and Wood have never commented on the rumors of a feud, but the speculation was intensified due to comments made by their White Lotus costar Jason Isaacs that hinted at issues between certain cast members on set.

However, after the finale, Goggins did pay tribute to Wood in an Instagram post about their characters Rick and Chelsea’s love story (Spoiler alert: They both died in the final episode). “Thank you Aimee Lou for being my partner… a journey I will never forget,” he wrote.

