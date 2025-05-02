Behind the Wheel With Formula E, ‘S.W.A.T.’ on the Move, ‘Bad Boy’ From Israel, ‘Rust’ on Demand

The latest immersive racing docuseries follows four top competitors on the Formula E World Championship circuit. In its final weeks, S.W.A.T. moves an hour earlier, with the team on the trail of prison escapees. The award-winning Israeli drama Bad Boy depicts harrowing conditions within a juvenile detention facility. The movie Rust, which made headlines after a tragic on-set accident, is released On Demand and in theaters.

Formula E: Driver

Documentary Premiere

The genre of immersive sports docuseries that go behind the wheel and off the track with celebrated race-car drivers turns to the Formula E World Championship circuit for an electrifying four-part series. Among those participating in the 2023-24 season from Mexico to the London finale: reigning champ Jake Dennis, “bad boy” Dan Ticktum, Mitch Evans, and António Félix da Costa, marking 10 years of the electric-powered sport.

S.W.A.T.

9/8c

Moving time periods again to close out its eighth and final season — CBS apparently is serious about the cancellation this time — the action drama finds 20-Squad and Honda (Shemar Moore) on the hunt for six inmates who escaped after an explosion at a fruit-packing plant. And did Commander Hicks (Patrick St. Esprit) read the tea leaves? He’s already packing up his office.

Bad Boy

Streaming Premiere

Winner of seven Israeli TV awards (their equivalent to the Emmys) including for best drama, writing and directing, this harrowing four-part drama at times feels like a companion piece to Netflix’s acclaimed British hit Adolescence. Like that series, it opens with the traumatic arrest of a teenage boy, Dean (Guy Manster), rousted from his bed and thrust into a violent juvenile prison. Dean’s ordeal is framed by present-day scenes of his adult self 20 years later, now a stand-up comedian named Daniel Chen (playing himself), reflecting on his turbulent adolescence with the darkest of humor.

Rust

Streaming Premiere

This indie Western became the focus of intense media attention when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed in a tragic 2021 on-set accident after a live round was discharged from a gun Alec Baldwin was using as a prop in rehearsal. After 18 months of legal fallout, production resumed in spring 2023, and the final result is now available On Demand and in select theaters. Baldwin stars as 1880s Wyoming outlaw Harland Rust, who goes on the run with his grandson Lucas (Patrick Scott McDermott) after the boy accidentally kills a rancher, with a U.S. Marshal (Josh Hopkins) and bounty hunter (Travis Fimmel) in hot pursuit.

Your Friends & Neighbors

Coop (Jon Hamm), the antihero of this offbeat dramedy, is no longer alone in his Breaking Bad-style descent into upscale suburban criminality. He now finds himself teamed with his ex-wife’s housekeeper Elena (Aimee Carrero) as they discover a new underworld in the treacherous arena of art theft and forgery. Severance‘s Ólafur Darri Ólafsson guest-stars as their sinister new contact as they target Coop’s neighbors, “buyers who don’t really give a sh*t about art.” What could go wrong?

