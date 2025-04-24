‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna White Gives Update on Her Relationship With Pat Sajak Now

First, we had to deal with Kevin (Fred Savage) and Winnie (Danica McKellar) from The Wonder Years not making it to the finish line. But then another fan favorite duo split – yep, we’re talking about Pat Sajak and Vanna White. The couple’s last appearance on the daily syndicated version of Wheel of Fortune aired in June 2024.

Now, Vanna works with the show’s new host, Ryan Seacrest. The American Idol emcee coming in to host the game show after Sajak’s lengthy run was a big adjustment not only for viewers but for White, too. She compliments how Seacrest handled the transition.

“Ryan did his homework,” White tells TV Insider. “He rehearsed and rehearsed and rehearsed. He also said to me, ‘I am not replacing Pat Sajak because no one could – ever. I am just stepping in.’ That made me feel good because, as Ryan said, he’s just stepping in – he’s not trying to prove anything.”

However, fans who miss Sajak and White’s dynamic have something to celebrate! The two will be reunited on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune later this month. Stars appearing on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune include Joe Manganiello, Tiffany Haddish, and Matt Walsh. This won’t be the first time Sajak and White have connected as the two have remained in regular touch since he left the long-running game show.

“It was sad for me in a way because [at the time] I didn’t know what the future held,” White shared about the couple’s last taping day together when we caught up with her at the “Hulu Gets Real” event in Beverly Hills this week. “It was ending an unbelievable era!”

The two have stayed in contact since they stopped working together as often. “I still see him!” White enthuses. “We’re friends. We have dinner! Yeah, he’s still in my life.”

When the couple reunites either as pals or work colleagues, White says that it’s like no time at all has passed. “It’s like slipping into something very comfortable,” White shares when she and Pat get back together. “I mean that in the best possible way. It’s just comfortable.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Season Premiere, Wednesday, April 30, 8/7, ABC