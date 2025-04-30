M&A is being targeted in the Thursday, May 1, episode of Found. As the promo shows, the crisis management team’s clients are being poisoned, and Gabi (Shanola Hampton) knows that whoever’s doing this is sending a message to her.

“M&A has been handling threat after threat after threat, and then we find out that the people that we help bring home are also being threatened again,” Karan Oberoi (who plays Dhan) tells TV Insider. “It’s like the re-trauma of these people. It’s getting to be too much. We had Sir [Mark-Paul Gosselaar], he was in, and now he’s out with the FBI. So there’s so many things that M&A has to focus on right now. It’s going to be crazy to see that they don’t lose it. Because every angle seems to be a new story, new threat.”

That promo also shows Dhan visiting Sir in prison (as does the photo above), and things get a bit heated. “When is it not heated when Sir is on screen, you know what I mean?” Oberoi says with a laugh. (It’s true.)

“If he’s there with any member of M&A, it’s just going to be a moment of — this is one of the biggest threats to M&A, to Gabi, and Dhan’s relationship to Gabi is just, it’s the most important relationship besides Ethan [Lee Osorio], it’s the most important thing to him. So to be sitting in front of him, what I can tease is it’s definitely going to get you off your chair.”

In Season 2 Episode 20, “Missing While Independent,” airing May 1, a missing person flyer draws Margaret (Kelli Williams) into a case about a missing woman with Down Syndrome. Previously missing persons from M&A’s old cases resurface. Sir negotiates the terms of his case. Dhan makes headway in determining Jamie’s (Parker Queenan) identity.

