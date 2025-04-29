‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Says He Has ‘100% Empathy’ for Contestants

This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings might be the man reading the questions, but he also knows what’s like to be on the other side of the podium, having once been a contestant himself.

Speaking to Fox News Digital on the red carpet of the TCM Classic Film Festival, Jennings was asked about the differences between him and his predecessor, the late Alex Trebek, regarding his hosting style. Without hesitation, Jennings pointed out the “one difference.”

“Alex was a perfect host, but if there’s one difference between us, is I remember what it was like to be a contestant,” Jennings said, referring to his time on the show as a player.

The host first appeared on Jeopardy! in June 2004 and went on a record-setting 74-game winning streak, earning an incredible $2,522,700. He returned over the years for several tournaments, including the Jeopardy! Ultimate Tournament of Champions, the IBM Challenge, the Battle of the Decades, and Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time, which he won.

“My heart just goes out to these people,” Jennings continued, noting how his experience as a contestant means he can relate to the players. “It’s their first time on TV, and we throw them into this crucible. It’s a high-pressure environment, so I’m always thinking, how can I make these people comfortable? ‘Please, please get this right, somebody.'”

He added, “I’m 100% empathy out there for these three people.”

Jennings officially took over hosting duties in 2022 following the passing of Trebek, who died on November 8, 2020, from pancreatic cancer. Initially, Jennings split hosting duties with Mayim Bialik; he later became the sole permanent host after Bialik was let go in December 2023.

Marking the anniversary of Trebek’s passing this past November, Jennings recalled the last time he came to the studio to watch Trebek host the show.

“I was really touched by how emotional he was about the outpouring of love he was getting from Jeopardy! fans,” Jennings said in a video on the Jeopardy! social media channels. “You would not believe just the tens of thousands of letters and notes and afghans and emails and everything that poured in and he went through and read everything.”

He also remembered what Trebek told him that day, recalling the beloved host saying, “‘Ken, you know most people don’t get to hear the nice things about themselves because people don’t say it until after they’re gone. You know they say those things at the funeral… I got to hear all those things while I’m still here.'”