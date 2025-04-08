‘Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings Gets Candid About the Hardest Part of Hosting Show

Brittany Sims
Comments
Ken Jennings
Jeopardy! Inc

Jeopardy! Logo Navy Zip Hoodie

$29.98
Buy Now

Ken Jennings is opening up about family life. The Jeopardy! host spends time away from his wife and children while he is filming the long-running game show in Los Angeles.

Jennings was born in Seattle, Washington, in May 1974, and still lives there with his wife, Mindy, and children, Caitlin and Dylan. The fiercely private star revealed in a conversation with fans that he has no plans to move his family to L.A. so they can be together while he is filming the show.

An insider for The U.S. Sun told the outlet at a taping of the show that Jennings confessed to the audience that being away from his family is the hardest part of his job.

“Ken was honest about being away from his family being the hardest part of the job,” the insider said. “He said that despite how tough it is to be away, which only gets harder the busier his schedule was, he has no plans on moving to LA.

“He was adamant that his family has built a great life in Seattle they’re happy with. LA is not for them.”

Ken’s family is pictured below. (From top to bottom — son, Dylan, caught Caitlin, and wife, Mindy).

Jeopardy! typically films every Tuesday and Wednesday on the Sony Studios lot in Culver City, California, with the game show filming five episodes per day. The flight from Washington to Los Angeles takes about three hours. The host resides in a smaller home in Los Angeles while working but has no plans to move there permanently.

As a kid, Jennings moved overseas due to his dad’s job as an international lawyer. However, when he attended college, the former Jeopardy! champion decided to go back to his hometown to study at the University of Washington – and later transferred to Brigham Young University.

'Jeopardy!': What Ken Jennings Is Really Like Behind-the-Scenes
Related

'Jeopardy!': What Ken Jennings Is Really Like Behind-the-Scenes

Due to his massive winnings on the game show, Jennings’ Seattle home, which was built in 2008, is 4,500 square feet and is three-stories tall, worth over $2,900,000. The house includes a large patio deck with a spa and mountain views for miles. Inside, the bathroom has a full-sized bathtub. It also contains a media room and two full-size kitchens. According to the Jeopardy! website, Jennings won $4,370,700.

He is the sole host of the game show, filming not only the regular syndicated program but the tournaments and celebrity version as well. Mayim Bialik served as co-host with Jennings after Alex Trebek died but was fired from the program in December 2023.

Jeopardy!, Weekdays, check local listings

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

How Hulu's 'Mid-Century Modern' Is a 'Golden Girls' for Our Times

Settle in for some older and bolder laughs with the BFFs of a certain age in the new comedy starring Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, and Nathan Lee Graham. Read the story now on TV Insider.

Jeopardy! - Syndicated

Jeopardy! where to stream

Jeopardy!

Ken Jennings




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Wheel of Fortune contestant Eboni Lovell on 4/4/2025 solving the Bonus Round puzzle
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Groans After Losing $40,000
Yellowstone, 1923, 1883 family tree
2
See the Full ‘1923’ Dutton Family Tree
Kyle Lowder - 'Days of our Lives'
3
Kyle Lowder Talks Return to Acting on ‘DAYS’ After Recent Pivot to Broadcast News
Kari Matchett as Col Lazarus, Nick Wechsler as Oliver Odell, Melissa Roxburgh as Rebecca ‘Bex’ Henderson — 'The Hunting Party' Season 1 Finale
4
Will ‘The Hunting Party’ Return for Season 2 After Shocking Finale?
Baylee Littrell, Kailene, Victor Solomon and Amanda Barise
5
Who Made the Top 24 on ‘American Idol’ 2025?