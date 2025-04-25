A The Price Is Right contestant asked host Drew Carey if he wanted to come with her on the trip she just won on the game show. This all happened as she grabbed him around the neck and practically dragged him down to the floor.

Toya won the fifth item up for bid. She bid $1,101 on Saint Laurent tennis gear which included two racquets, three balls, and a ball machine. The actual retail price was $1,875. Since she was the highest by one dollar, Toya won the bid and got to play Bonus Game.

The way Bonus Game works is a contestant plays for five prizes. Four of them are small prizes and the fifth is a big prize. In Toya’s case, her big prize was a trip to Seychelles, Africa. The Price Is Right contestant is shown each of the four small prizes one at a time with the wrong price. They must determine whether the real price is higher or lower than the price shown. If they are correct, they win that prize and the window on the board next to them is slid over. Out of the correct prices, one of the windows has to say “Bonus” under it in order for them to win the bonus prize.

Toya’s prizes were a jump starter, a purifying straw, a charcuterie board, and a panini maker. She was right on all of them, so she automatically won the trip.

When she won, Toya threw up her hands and cheered. Carey stuck out his hand for her to shake, but she walked up to him and wrapped her arms around his neck instead. She practically pulled him down to the ground and they almost tripped. The host looked shocked, but he put an arm around her anyway.

“Do you want to go with me?!” she asked before pulling away from the hug.

“Congratulations!” Drew Carey chuckled.

Toya continued to celebrate and Carey eventually got a handshake out of her. She spun a 120 on the Showcase Showdown wheel, so she did not advance to the Showcase.