Bill Belichick’s ‘Excruciating’ CBS Interview Sparks Reaction From Dave Portnoy, Piers Morgan & More

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, Piers Morgan, and more have reacted to an “utterly excruciating” interview that took place on CBS Sunday Morning this weekend.

The interview saw former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, 73, sit down with Tony Dokoupil for a one-on-one chat. However, when Dokoupil asked about Belichick’s relationship, the NFL star’s 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, interrupted and stopped the question.

“My Sunday morning routine is always coffee and CBS Sunday Morning. It’s a feel good show. The opposite of controversial. So image [sic] my surprise this morning when they had the most awkward Bill Belichick interview I’ve ever seen,” Portnoy wrote on X on Sunday (April 28). “Like I was squirming in my seat.”

Portnoy included a clip of the segment, which showed Hudson watching Belichick’s interview off-camera. In a voice-over, Dokoupil noted that Hudson “was a constant presence during our interview.”

When Dokoupil asked Belichick how he and his girlfriend met, Hudson interrupted, saying, “We’re not talking about this.”

“It was utterly excruciating. Mr Belichick needs a family or friend intervention asap,” Morgan posted on X.

Sports writer Jemele Hill quipped, “A 24 year old seems to have more influence over Bill Belichick than Tom Brady. Cold game.”

Hill followed up, adding, “She ain’t a hostage. But Bill Belichick out here getting put in a figure four leg lock by a 24 year old just wasn’t on the bingo card. To quote Shaq, I was unfamiliar with her game.”

Fox Sports contributor Jared Smith also shared the segment, writing, “Here is 8 minutes of visual evidence why NFL teams didn’t want to hire Bill Belichick.”

ESPN anchor Peter Burns added, “I’ve watched this at least 20 times and I keep coming back to the same conclusion. Belichick might be being held against his will. We need to save that man.”

Fans also shared their reaction, with one X user writing, “This was one of, if not THE most, awkward interviews I’ve ever seen on @CBSSunday 🫠Avoiding the topic of your 24 year old girlfriend, especially how you met, is almost cringier than actually being together.”

“Anyone else just watch the interview with Bill Belichick on CBS Sunday Morning? I actually felt uneasy with his girlfriend. If he were my Dad, I’d be watching her very closely,” said another.

“Of course, watching any interaction between Bill Belichick and his girlfriend is extremely awkward. He is 72 years old and she is 24. Imagine eventually dating somebody who is currently 48 years younger than you. Nobody wants to see that,” another added.

Another wrote, “This Jordan Hudson and Bill Belichick relationships gets weirder by the minute.”

“Bill Belichick remains the most awkward interview when it doesn’t go according to his agenda,” said one commenter.

Belichick and Hudson, a former cheerleader, went public with their relationship in June 2024. According to TMZ, the couple met on a flight in February 2021 and were first romantically linked in January 2023.

You can watch the full interview in the video above.

CBS Sunday Morning, Sundays, 9am/8c, CBS