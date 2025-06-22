The Doors is one of the best-selling music acts of all time, but the psychedelic rock group’s rise to fame was hardly guaranteed. In a new interview on CBS News Sunday Morning, surviving members John Densmore and Robby Krieger shared memories from their early days, including Densmore’s initial reservations about lead singer Jim Morrison.

“He was so shy, it was ridiculous,” the drummer said. “And I thought, ‘This is not the next Mick Jagger! But I love playing music, so I’ll fool around here.’”

But as Krieger explained, it was Morrison’s lyrics that gave them confidence. “They were so different than anything that was out there,” the guitarist said.

“Gifted,” Densmore added, before quoting “Moonlight Drive” lyrics. “‘Let’s swim to the moon. Let’s climb through the tide…’ A psychedelic love song. Wow!”

The group, which also included late keyboardist Ray Manzarek, formed in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Venice 60 years ago and got their start at a now-defunct nightclub called the London Fog in nearby West Hollywood. Then came gigs at the still-extant Whisky a Go Go nightclub, just a few doors down, and airplay on L.A.] deejay Dave Diamond’s radio show.

“He would call us all the time and say, ‘Hey, man. Every time I play ‘Light My Fire,’ people go nuts!’” Krieger said.

The songs “Light My Fire” and “Hello, I Love You” hit No. 1, and The Doors eventually sold more than 100 million records worldwide. But behind the scenes, Morrison struggled with drugs and alcohol, and he died in 1971 at age 27.

In the interview, Densmore recalled feeling that maybe Morrison was “just a shooting star that’ll be a quick impact.”

And the truth of Morrison’s substance abuse was hard for his bandmates to accept, Densmore said. “I mean, we miss his artistry like crazy,” he said. “We don’t miss his self-destruction.”

These days, Krieger is still playing Doors music at the Whisky a Go Go every month, and Densmore recently joined him for one of the concerts.

“Well, these two geezers are still breathing,” Densmore, 80, said of himself and Krieger, 79. “Keith [Richards] and Mick [Jagger] are 80, and they’re out there pumpin’. There’s other roads.”

“We’re still here,” Krieger added with a laugh.

CBS News Sunday Morning, Sundays, 9/8c, CBS