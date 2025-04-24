For Woodstone’s Select Spirits For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Ghosts Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts Season 4, Episode 20 “I Know What You Did Thirty-Seven Summers Ago.”]

Ghosts has put on its fair share of holidays, but hasn’t hosted anything quite like 4/20 before the latest installment, “I Know What You Did Thirty-Seven Summers Ago” (fittingly Season 4’s 20th episode), which saw Hippie spirit Flower (Sheila Carrasco) in her element.

While the episode mostly revolved around Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay’s (Utkarsh Ambudkar) hosting of Mayor Tad (Justin Kirk), who happened to be the former boyfriend of “Attic Girl” Stephanie (Odessa A’Zion), who was murdered on her prom night. Eager to get a permit the couple did their best to please the politician, but Sam was torn because Stephanie claimed that Tad was lying about having tried to save her, as she claimed the man ran away as they were chased by a murderer decades earlier.

Ultimately, it turned out that Tad had shown up to Stephanie’s memorial with her best friend, leaving her mad at him for years. Stephanie decided to lie to Sam, causing a little bit of a mess when Sam accused Tad of leaving Stephanie behind the night of her death. When Stephanie finally fessed up to her fib, she discovered that Tad had married her former best friend, and they named their daughter after her, which dissolved the sour feelings and allowed Sam and Jay to repair their connection with the mayor to get approval for their permit.

At the same time, Jay gave his employee Gabe (Dustin Ybarra) a talking to regarding his marijuana use as the chef acknowledged it was April 20th, a.k.a. 4/20, a sacred day for self-proclaimed stoners and enjoyers of the drug. Worried that Gabe could ruin Sam and Jay’s event, scout leader spirit Pete (Richie Moriarty) takes it upon himself to observe Gabe’s activities, joining the man for a hot-boxing session in his car. Unbeknownst to Pete, he received a contact high, revealing to viewers that spirits can also enjoy the drug, even if he’s not initially thrilled about getting high.

It’s Flower who convinced Pete that all would be well from the experience. He took Flower’s word for it and let the trip carry him through the day. Meanwhile, Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) had her eyes opened by this new side of Pete, kindling an attraction to her friend. The duo even shared quite a moment until… Pete face-palmed Alberta!

While no high could probably cure an embarrassment like that, it didn’t stop other ghosts from seeking out the benefits of Gabe’s hot-boxing, even if it didn’t really impact Flower.

Below, Carrasco opens up about Flower celebrating 4/20, guiding Pete through his high, and what could be next as the rest of Season 4 unfolds.

How did you react when you learned Ghosts was going to host a 4/20 episode?

Sheila Carrasco: I think we were all a little pleasantly surprised because it’s such a fun holiday episode that not everyone thinks to do, let alone a huge network like CBS, but what better character in a show to make it a natural holiday at Woodstone than Flower? So I was excited and also to see how Richie Moriarty was going to play Pete Stoned. He’s such an awesome, versatile actor, and there were so many different directions he could go with it. I think he did a really authentic take on what Pete would be like.

Do you think there’s room for more shenanigans with Gabe now that he’s a living stoner who can impact the other spirits at Woodstone?

Absolutely. It’s totally been something we’ve been talking about for fun on set, especially with Flower. What does it mean if Flower walks through Gabe? Gabe is a great character, and I’m just so glad that there’s someone else on the property who’s also under that kind of influence and a true stoner. He celebrates 4/20 every day, so this day is not really that different, but it is like Christmas for Flower and Gabe. It’s a really fun energy. Dustin Ybarra, who plays Gabe, is fantastic to play with. He hasn’t gotten to do too much yet, but you can tell there’s just a lot of comedy there for us to mine. So I think there’s going to be a lot more in the future for Flower and Gabe.

If Flower walked through Gabe she might actually kill him since he’s already so high.

Yeah. Also, Flower’s not just on weed. That’s the other thing we have to remember. There’s other stuff going on for her, and so I think you might be right, she might just blow Gabe’s mind if she were to walk through him.

How was it being a guide for Pete at this crucial moment in his ghost life?

First and foremost, Flower is just happy for anyone if they get to feel good, whether it has to do with her or not. I think she’s just thrilled that Pete gets to experience this, and I think she probably forgets that for some people it can be really anxiety-inducing to realize you’re high. At first she’s extremely thrilled that, and then it’s like, “Whoa, whoa, whoa, chill out. This is only a good thing. You’re a ghost. Nothing bad’s going to happen.” And then she realized she had an opportunity to really step in there and help him calm his nerves and center himself and just live a little. I think she would love to be that guide for all of the other ghosts at Woodstone. I don’t know that any of them would let her. She’s a hippie, so she loves a good hang, but I also think that part of the culture of smoking weed is sitting around and doing nothing and not worrying about anything. And so I think that it’s finally a chance for her to let people into her world.

Flower’s encouragement of Pete leads to a little moment between him and Alberta. How would she feel to know she’s had a hand in sparking this potential romance?

Flower would be so incredibly ecstatic in a weird way. I’d be like, “Oh, my brother and sister are getting together, but also we all get to have every Christmas together.” We’re all getting closer. That’s what she wants. And so I think it’s going to surprise Flower as much as anyone, though I don’t think Flower would’ve seen it coming either. And I think it’s so hilarious that Pete, being a little bit of a bad boy, is what tempts our housemate.

Is there any level of disappointment for Flower that she can’t get any higher?

I think that she died right at a peak for her, so I don’t know that she ever feels like she needs to get higher. I think maybe her anxiety would be about it lasting, and that probably has to do with her forgetting that she’s actually going to be in the same state forever. I think she battles so much with honestly trying to hang on to lucidity that she’s not really concerned with the opposite problem. I think for Flower, she’s going to go on a journey of really trying to remember better in order to grow and to do right by her housemates and everything.

