‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna White Does Pushups & Teaches Ryan Seacrest How to Hula Dance

Brittany Sims
Comments
Wheel of Fortune host Vanna White doing a pushup (left) and her teaching Ryan Seacrest how to hula dance (right)
Wheel of Fortune/Instagram
Vanna White has shown off her toned arms as she did pushups in a video. The Wheel of Fortune hostess shared a behind-the-scenes video while in Hawaii where she taught her cohost, Ryan Seacrest, how to hula dance.

“I love my job.. but I love it even more in Hawaii! Did you all notice how quick all those outfit changes were?” White captioned the post.

Vanna White shared a video of her getting her hair and makeup done at 8 am while she wore a navy floral dress. She shared the view that she got to look at while getting prepped, which was endless ocean and the beach.

The next clip had White on the ground in a different blue dress. “I wear a lot of strapless dresses, so I try to keep my arms in shape, so I do a few pushups before we start the day,” she said. White then did a few pushups that were sped up for the video before it cut to the next part of her day.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vanna White (@officialvannawhite)

After another quick change, this time in a long blue dress with flowers, the game show hostess took some time to crochet her latest project before heading on to the set in Hawaii. She greeted crew members and Ryan Seacrest and then showed some clips of them saying their lines for the cameras.

At 9:51 am, White and Seacrest did a hula dance on the beach, after they filmed some shots for Wheel of Fortune. After they cooled off under a tent, White took pictures with fans and then headed back to her hotel room to get changed for the next shoot at 11:30 am.

This time, the cohosts changed into swimming gear, rode an aqua bike, paddle boarded, took more selfies, and then stopped for ice cream at Dairy Queen.

By 1:00, the hosts were changed and refeshed with makeup, as they filmed another shot for an episode. The hosts changed two more times and played with a blow up ball on the beach.

To end their day, Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest met up with American Idol Season 21 winner, Iam Tongi, who is from Hawaii.

In another video, the cohosts reflected on their memories of Hawaii, including their love of pineapples from the state. After they talked, Seacrest asked White if she could show him the arms for the hula dance. “Can you do it? You were showing me earlier.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

The video then cut to them hula dancing on the beach. White told Seacrest that he has to think of the music while doing it and showed him how to move his wrists and hips. “I didn’t have enough wrists for it,” Ryan Seacrest admitted. “Nor did I have the right soundtrack.”

Ryan Seacrest Falls Twice in New 'Wheel of Fortune' Hawaii Video
“What about the ukelele? Do you play?” he asked White. They both said they do not play any instruments. The clip then cut to Seacrest trying to play the ukelele and he said he was “confident” that he didn’t have that skill.

“Let’s go back!” Seacrest commented on White’s post.

The hosts were in Hawaii to film clips for Wheel of Fortune as they gave away a trip there on the show.

