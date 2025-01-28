This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Jeopardy! fan favorite Drew Goins is showing love for Lisa Ann Walter after being called in to fill her spot on the Tournament of Champions.

Goins had returned to Jeopardy! for the Champions Wildcard, competing for a spot in the Tournament of Champions, but falling just short of victory against Mehal Shah. But luck was in his favor as he was called in to be an alternate competitor for the Tournament of Champions as Celebrity Jeopardy! winner Lisa Ann Walter wasn’t able to take her spot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Goins (@drewlgoins)

Following this turn of events, Goins is showing his adoration for Walter, who currently stars as tough teacher Melissa Schemmenti on ABC‘s Abbott Elementary, with a fun photo and message.

On Instagram, Goins posted a photo of himself wearing a Lisa Ann Walter t-shirt covered in her face, with text bubbles over the photo. According to Goins, the messages are from an exchange between his brother Zach, and Walter.

“This is my brother Drew! He was the alternate for the Jeopardy Tournament of Champions and got called in because of your scheduling conflict. Now he gets to play, so we had to show you some love!! The Parent Trap was our favorite movie growing up, so only fitting for Chessy to help him get here!” Zach Goins wrote.

“I love it! Please tell him good luck – now he has to win!” Walter responded.

Goins captioned the photo on Instagram, “Lisa Ann, this one’s for you 👯 Catch me subbing in for @lisaannwalter in the “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions, this coming Monday, Feb. 3.”

Along with including the twin emoji to honor Goins’ favorite Walter movie, The Parent Trap, he also tagged the location on the photo as Camp Walden, which is another sweet nod to the movie in which Walter played a housekeeper named Chessy. Lindsay Lohan featured as twins Annie and Hallie, who grew up on opposite sides of the world until they’re reunited at Camp Walden, unbeknownst to their divorced parents, Nick (Dennis Quaid) and Elizabeth (Natasha Richardson).

Stay tuned to see how Goins performs in the Tournament of Champions and let us know what you think of his sweet tribute to Lisa Ann Walter in the comments section, below.

Jeopardy!, Weeknights, Check your local listing