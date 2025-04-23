Farewell to ‘The Conners,’ Game Show Finales, Japanese ‘Bullet Train,’ Reality Star ‘Battle Camp’

After seven seasons, the road that began with Roseanne in 1988 ends when The Conners take their final bow. Celebrity Jeopardy! and The Floor crown new champions. Netflix presents a remake of the Japanese thriller Bullet Train, which inspired the hit movie Speed. Netflix’s reality stars gather for Battle Camp, tackling extreme challenges for a $250,000 payday.

Disney / Christopher Willard

The Conners

Series Finale 8/7c

It all began back in 1988, with a blue-collar family sitcom led by Roseanne Barr exploding as a colossal hit when network TV comedy still reigned. After nine seasons, and a 20-year hiatus, Roseanne returned, only for its tempestuous title star to be fired after a racially incendiary Twitter tirade. Enter The Conners, a spinoff focused on the rest of the family minus its matriarch, said to have died of an opioid overdose. Fast-forward seven seasons, and the Conners take a final bow in a two-part series finale, with remarried widower Dan (John Goodman) facing an emotional deposition in a lawsuit against the big pharma company they blame for Roseanne’s death. Elsewhere, sisters Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Becky (Lecy Goranson) deal with their romantic relationships, while Aunt Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) prepares to take a physical to get back on the Lanford police force. Few shows amplified the struggles of working-class families with the grit and humor of Roseanne and its offshoot, and for that we can be grateful.

Disney / Christopher Willard

Celebrity Jeopardy!

Season Finale 9/8c

The final game pits comedians W. Kamau Bell and Robin Thede against entrepreneur David Friedberg as they play the expanded trivia game with a $1 million grand prize for the charity of their choice. The game play continues on Fox‘s The Floor (9/8c), with only nine players left on the 100-square grid for the season finale, where they go head-to-head in visual trivia battles to acquire more territory, with the last contestant standing winning $250,000.

Netflix

Bullet Train Explosion

Movie Premiere

Hang on for dear life. Not to be confused with the Brad Pitt movie, this propulsive Japanese thriller is a remake (by Shin Godzilla director Shinji Higuchi) of a 1975 action film, The Bullet Train, which inspired the American 1994 hit nail-biter Speed. Cranking up the velocity, Explosion sets a 100 kph limit on a Tokyo-bound bullet train. If it goes below that speed, the train will explode, killing all of its many passengers.

Netflix

Battle Camp

Series Premiere

A 10-part reality competition brings together 18 veterans of the so-called Netflix Reality Universe — from shows including Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum: Queer Love, Perfect Match, Too Hot to Handle, Selling the OC, Cheer, and The Circle — to survive a grueling summer camp for the chance to win $250,000. Initially divided into three teams (the Wolves, Bears, and Eagles), the campers face off in extreme challenges, endure punishments and target each other in group votes, whatever it takes to keep their names from going onto a spinning wheel. Because if the wheel of misfortune lands on their name, out they go.

Apple TV+

The Studio

The cringe comedy gets even cringier when studio head Matt (Seth Rogen) attends a medical charity gala with his girlfriend (Rebecca Hall), a pediatric oncologist, and almost immediately goes on the defensive about the “art” he produces. When told “movies are not as important as medicine,” he counters that “We make life worth living.” Fair. But what to do when a table of condescending anti-movie snobs contends, “You want art, you watch TV. … We stream everything now.” (Kind of hard to argue with that one.) Matt decides to show them up — which is typically a recipe for disaster.

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: