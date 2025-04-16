‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Rain Brown & Husband Arrested for Burglary

Alaskan Bush People star Rain Brown and her husband, Josiah Lorton, are in trouble with the law after the couple were arrested in Washington State on burglary charges on Friday (April 11).

According to jail records obtained by In Touch Weekly, Brown and Lorton were arrested and charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree malicious mischief on April 11 and booked into Okanogan County jail.

The pair were released on Monday (April 1) on their own recognizance. Neither were required to post bail but promised to appear for their next scheduled court date.

Brown, who was booked under her full legal name, Merry Christmas Kathryn Raindrop Brown, was also charged with second-degree criminal trespass in addition to the burglary and mischief charges.

Further details on the incident that led to the arrests have not been made available.

In January, Brown took to Instagram to announce she and Lorton had tied the knot after less than two years of dating. “Baby, this is our world now 😘😎 yes. I’m married, y’all,” she wrote in the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rain Lorton (@heroofkirrkwell)

Brown frequently shares pictures with Lorton on social media, including a post in March, where she wrote, “One of my favorite pictures of Josiah and I, this was actually from a fan picture which just goes to show you never know when some of your favorite moments will be, stay adventurous, my rainbows 🌈 and always remember God loves you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rain Lorton (@heroofkirrkwell)

Alaskan Bush People is docudrama-style reality television series that premiered on the Discovery Channel in 2014 and followed the Brown’s family as they attempted to survive in the wilderness, detached from modern society. Brown was 11 when the show debuted, the youngest member of the family. She appeared in all 14 seasons of the hit series up until it was shelved in 2022.

There has been a debate over whether the show has been canceled since no new episodes have aired since December 2022. Discovery hasn’t officially canceled the show, but the network also hasn’t provided a reason for the series’ disappearance.

Alaskan Bush People is currently embroiled in a $500,000 legal battle, with court documents suggesting the show is not coming back.