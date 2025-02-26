Alaskan Bush People‘s Ami Brown is now home after a brief stint in the hospital, her son, Bear, confirmed on Instagram on Tuesday (February 25). The reality TV star was standing up with the help of her other son, Noah, after he revealed that she was sitting down for 11 days.

“Mom is out of the hospital! #alaskanbushpeople #bearthekingofextreme #fyp #family #homestead #nextgeneration,” he captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bear Brown (@bearbrownthekingofextreme)

“Alright, Noah just brought Mom up. She’s fresh out of the hospital,” Bear said. He filmed the video as Ami and Noah embraced in a hug behind him.

“She still has that fresh hospital smell,” Noah joked.

“We’re super glad to have her around for sure,” Bear said. “She can get some rest now and enjoy a little grandbaby time from a distance. Speaking of which, you should probably sit down, Mom.”

“She’s been sitting down for 11 days, so she really just wants to stand,” Noah said. “We’ve got her oxygen set up and everything. I ran you guys through what to do and not to do. I think you’re good, right Mom?”

“I am,” Ami assured him. “No more pokes and prods and blood withdrawals or IVs.”

“No, you’re all safe and good here,” Bear said.

Fans said that they are “so glad” she is home in the comments.

On February 12, Bear and Ami’s daughter, SnowBird, released an update on their mom, telling fans that she had been rushed to the hospital.

“She went to the emergency room late last night and late after that, after they did some tests, they actually [medically evacuated] her to the next big, big hospital,” SnowBird shared on Instagram. “She was having some trouble breathing before she went to the emergency room.”

After drawing blood and doing some tests, doctors diagnosed Ami with pneumonia. SnowBird said that she wasn’t exactly sure of the medical terms that the doctors used, but she said that her mother was “put in anesthesia so her body can rest and just be working as little as possible. … They are going to try to keep her in that for two days so her body can work as little as possible and her lungs can heal.”

In a different update, Bear gave some more context to Ami’s condition. “Mom started getting worse so they put a breathing tube in and had to knock her out to do it,” he said, explaining the use of anesthesia mentioned by SnowBird. “Then they flew her to a larger town with a better hospital and that’s where she is now. They are attempting to wake her up, but apparently you don’t just wake people up immediately, it has to be done in stages or something. Which is normal.”

The Discovery Channel star also had chest pains and “stuff in the rib area.” Her oxygen level was also low when she entered the hospital.

Ami was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017 and was only given a 3% chance of survival. However, after undergoing chemotherapy and radiation, she was in remission by the beginning of 2018. In March 2024, she had a severe case of pneumonia, during which she was hospitalized again while struggling with breathing issues.

Alaskan Bush People has not aired new episodes since December 2022. There has been no word on if it will be renewed for Season 15.