Jimmy Kimmel Says Odds of Trump Declaring Himself Pope ‘Are Not Zero’

Jimmy Kimmel addressed the death of Pope Francis on Monday’s (April 21) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and pondered the odds of President Donald Trump declaring himself the new head of the Catholic Church.

“As I’m sure you know, Pope Francis passed away this morning,” Kimmel said in his opening monologue. While some of the audience were still clapping the host’s previous joke, he quipped, “Don’t clap for that; you’ll go right to hell.”

“The Pope, who was very well-loved, he seemed to be a kind and humble man, had been in poor health, but he sucked it up, he rallied, he delivered a message at Easter Mass, and then he passed away this morning,” Kimmel continued. “Is there anything more Catholic than waiting until Monday to die so you don’t upstage Jesus Christ?”

“It’s the Pope version of a mic drop,” the comedian added.

Kimmel continued, “Hours before his passing, Pope Francis met briefly at the Vatican with, of all people, Vice President JD Vance. Oh man, what a way to go. Huh? I mean, ‘Holy Father, do you have any last wishes?’ ‘Well, not this… not a meet and greet with Vice President Maybelline! No, thank you.”

The late-night host then turned his attention to Trump, whom he referred to as “His A-Holiness.” Kimmel noted how the President announced he and First Lady Melania Trump would be attending the Pope’s funeral, and quipped, “He said they’re ‘looking forward to being there,’ like he got tickets to Coachella or something.”

“What are the chances Trump declares himself Pope?” Kimmel asked his audience. “Not zero…. They are not zero.”

Kimmel also pointed out how, despite Trump’s claims that he’s “bringing religion back to America,” the President skipped church on Easter Sunday to go play golf.

“He’s never closer to God than when he’s out there on the grass cheating at golf with his friends,” the host stated.

You can watch Kimmel's full opening monologue in the video above