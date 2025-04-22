Jimmy Kimmel Provides Health Update on Son Billy on His 8th Birthday

Jimmy Kimmel celebrated his son Billy’s eighth birthday on Monday (April 21) and provided a positive health update.

Taking to Instagram, the late-night host shared a photo of his son enjoying an ice cream sundae. “Today is Billy’s 8th birthday,” he wrote in the caption. “He is very healthy and strong thanks to the doctors, nurses, therapists, and staff at @ChildrensLA & @CedarsSinai and to those of you who have sent prayers, well wishes and donations through the years.”

Kimmel, who shares Billy with his wife, Jimmy Kimmel Live! head writer and executive producer Molly McNearney, has previously opened up about his son’s health struggles. After Billy’s arrival in 2017, an emotional Kimmel opened his talk show detailing how his son had to be rushed into emergency heart surgery just minutes after he was born.

Billy underwent a second open-heart surgery a few months later and then a third operation last year. “This weekend, our boy Billy had his third (of three, we hope) open heart surgery,” Kimmel shared in an Instagram post last May. “We went into this experience with a lot of optimism and nearly as much fear and came out with a new valve inside a happy, healthy kid.”

Kimmel has frequently thanked the doctors and medical staff who cared for Billy and has urged his fans to show their support. In his latest Instagram post, he encouraged, “If you can, please make a gift of $8 to support children who need medical care, the link is in my bio. THANK YOU!”

Speaking to E! News back in February, Kimmel shared an update on Billy, saying, “Billy is about to turn 8. He’s doing great. He’s very healthy. It’s very special when people say, ‘Oh, we’re praying for your son.’ People throw those words around lightly, but when you hear them about yourself, they’re very meaningful.”

Kimmel also shares a daughter, Jane (10), with McNearney. He also has a daughter, Katie (33), and a son, Kevin (31), with his ex-wife, Gina Maddy.