Jimmy Kimmel Compares Trump to Liberace After White House Makeover

Jimmy Kimmel is wondering why President Donald Trump is so “anti-DEI” when he has “the same taste as Liberace.”

On Thursday’s (April 17) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host touched on Trump’s recent renovations to the White House, which so far includes lots and lots of gold.

“President Trump has been doing an extreme makeover of the White House. Everything’s gold now,” Kimmel said before showing a photo of the White House adorned in gold ornaments, gold picture frames, and gold tables. “Look at this room… it’s all gold.”

“The press secretary called it ‘The Golden Office for the Golden Age,’ which is quite a spin,” the comedian continued. “And for such an anti-DEI kind of guy, you wouldn’t think he’d have the same taste as Liberace? But he does.”

Liberace was, of course, a world-renowned pianist and entertainer known for his flamboyant excess both on and off stage.

Kimmel added, “He’s reportedly been redecorating with help from his, quote, ‘gold guy,’ which, I don’t know what kind of a person has a ‘gold guy.’ I don’t know who, maybe we elected Adam Sandler from Uncut Gems?”

“Trump’s ‘gold guy’ is a cabinet maker who lives in South Florida and he’s worked on similar projects for Trump down there,” the host explained. “He’s the one who child-proofed the outlets at Mar-a-Lago when Eric wouldn’t stop sticking forks into them.”

Kimmel went on to jokingly speculate on other designs the ‘gold guy’ has been involved in, including “Kim Jong-un’s war museum,” “Saddam Hussein’s arsenal,” “Gadaffi’s couch,” and “Flavor Flav’s teeth.”

“You think, this is a good question, you think Donald Trump understands that the story of King Midas is a cautionary tale?” Kimmel asked his audience. “He’s like, ‘Everything turned into gold? This sounds fantastic!’ Well, no but then he touched his wife and kids, and they turned into gold also. He’s like, ‘even better!'”

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Weeknights, 11:35 pm ET/PT, ABC