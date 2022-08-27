J.K. Rowling has been persona non grata ever since she went public with her transphobic views back in 2020. This is why it was no surprise when she didn’t appear on the highly anticipated Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion special that aired on January 1, 2022.

Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson both publicly condemned the author when she first made her TERF (Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminism) views known. With this in mind, no one expected the infamous writer to appear at the reunion special, but Rowling wanted everyone to know that she was invited.

In an August 27 interview with Graham Norton for his Virgin Radio UK show, she addressed the rumors.

“I was asked to be on that and I decided I didn’t want to do it. I thought it was about the films more than the book, quite rightly, that was what the anniversary was about… No one said don’t… I was asked to do it and I decided not to.”

Radcliffe and Watson both appeared in the special, along with co-stars Rupert Grint, Tom Felton, and more. Rowling’s absence was quickly noted, and many assumed she was not asked to attend. According to the author, that wasn’t the case.

When Rowling’s transphobia first came to light, Radcliffe and Watson made their stances on the controversy clear.

“Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are,” Watson tweeted in June 2020.

“I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are,” she added in a subsequent tweet. The actor then suggested allies donate to philanthropies supporting trans youth and feminist activism.

Radcliffe wrote for The Trevor Project: “Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I. According to The Trevor Project, 78% of transgender and nonbinary youth reported being the subject of discrimination due to their gender identity. It’s clear that we need to do more to support transgender and nonbinary people, not invalidate their identities, and not cause further harm.”

Over the past two years, Rowling has been given every opportunity to change course, but she has continued to make it clear exactly where she stands on this topic — despite denying being transphobic.

Her 2020 novel, Troubled Blood, the fifth in Rowling’s Cormoran Strike series published under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith, focused in on her opinions surrounding trans women and modern feminism. The story focuses on a “transvestite” (a derogatory term) serial killer who kills a woman — the backlash was swift.