‘Wheel of Fortune’: Military Mom Speaks Out After Winning $73,000

A Wheel of Fortune contestant, who is a new military mom, dominated the game and won $73,000, including a trip to Costa Rica. Her win came before she challenged host Ryan Seacrest to a plank-off.

Becky Lenski, from Yorkville, Illinois, faced off against Yolande Johnson, from Montgomery, Alabama, and Josh Ficciotti, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on the Wednesday, April 16 episode. Lenski, shared that she has two sons — Van, who just enlisted in the army, and Max, who is a freshmen at Ole Miss.

Johnson, a baker who enjoys weekend getaways, solved the first toss-up. Lenksi solved the second. The game show contestants both earned $1,000. Johnson took the lead when she solved the first puzzle. However, she landed on Bankrupt on the next puzzle, giving up her lead. In a surprising turn of events, Ficciotti, a nerd memorabilia collector, solved the puzzle and took the lead with $4,100.

Ficciotti solved most of the prize puzzle until he landed on Bankrupt. After only choosing two letters, Lenski solved “Walking through a cloud forest” and won a trip to Costa Rica, taking the lead.

For the Triple Toss-Ups, Lenski solved two and Johnson solved one. Lenski also solved the final puzzle — “From Rags to Riches” — and made her way to the Bonus Round with a total of $23,150. Johnson left with $5,000. Ficciotti took home $4,100. Lenski chose “What are you doing?” for her final category.

She brought her sons along with her and said that Max was celebrating his 18th birthday. Seacrest wished him a happy birthday and asked Max if this was a good present. He said that a trip to Costa Rica was a great gift.

After Wheel gave Lenski “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” she chose, “D,M,C, and A.” Her puzzle then looked like “MEM_R_ _ _N_ A _ _EM.” “Memorizing a poem!” Lenski shouted before the time even hit one second. She jumped up and down and screamed.

Ryan Seacrest then showed her the envelope, which contained $50,000, making her grand total $73,150.

“You knew it before we even got to it,” he said. “That was great.”

Lenski spoke out about her time on the show on her Instagram. “My DREAM came true and was a contestant on ✨️ Wheel OF Fortune!!!” she wrote.

“You can watch me Wednesday April 16th – 6:30 pm ABC channel 7 ( Chicago) . I grew up watching with my parents, and continued that tradition with my boys 🤩 The only thing that would’ve made this day better was if my parents could be there, but I know they’ll be watching up in heaven ! 😇Definitely a once in a lifetime experience ❤️❤️#wheeloffortune #abc7chicago @wheeloffortune.”

After her win, Lenski, who is also a fitness instructor, challenged Ryan Seacrest to a planking duel, where he nearly fell and burped.