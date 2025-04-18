Conan O’Brien Must Go is back at it again as comedian and titular host, Conan O’Brien, kicks off his next round of adventures for Max‘s travel docuseries.

While the comedian is fresh off hosting his first Oscars ceremony, with a second on the way next year, Conan O’Brien is continuing to delight, and perhaps, at times, annoy the locals of various countries around the globe as he visits different cities. In anticipation of Season 2’s arrival, we’re breaking down everything we know about the upcoming episodes below. Scroll down for a closer peek at the funny action ahead.

When does Conan O’Brien Must Go Season 2 premiere?

Season 2 of Conan O’Brien Must Go will officially debut on Thursday, May 8, beginning at 9/8c on Max. New episodes will drop weekly each Thursday until the season finale on May 22. Season 2 of the series will feature three all-new episodes for fans to enjoy.

Does Conan O’Brien Must Go Season 2 have a trailer?

Yes, Max unveiled the official trailer for Season 2 of Conan O’Brien Must Go. Check it out, below:

What is Conan O’Brien Must Go about?

The comedy travel series follows Conan O’Brien as he experiences local cultures and connects with fans he previously met on his podcast. In Season 1, he visited locations like Ireland, Norway, Argentina, and Thailand. The trailer above offers insight into some of the other locations that will be featured, one of which is New Zealand.

Who will appear in Conan O’Brien Must Go Season 2?

As hinted at in the trailer, Conan O’Brien Must Go Season 2 will feature appearances from Javier Bardem, Taika Waititi, and one of O’Brien’s long-running collaborators, Jordan Schlansky.

Who makes Conan O’Brien Must Go Season 2?

Conan O’Brien Must Go Season 2 is produced by Conaco and executive produced by Conan O’Brien and Jeff Ross.

Conan O’Brien Must Go, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, May 8, 9/8c, Max