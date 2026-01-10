Conan O’Brien Sends Bold Message to Comedians Who Slam Donald Trump

What To Know Conan O’Brien criticized comedians who focus on expressing anger rather than humor when addressing Donald Trump.

He emphasized that comedians should always strive to be funny, even when dealing with serious topics.

O’Brien, now hosting a podcast and travel series, argued that abandoning humor for outrage means comedians lose their most powerful tool against those in power.

Conan O’Brien just sent a bold message to comedians who slam President Donald Trump.

In a YouTube video published on January 6 during a recent appearance at Oxford University, O’Brien called out stand-up comedians who choose “anger” over “humor” in their criticism of the president.

“Comedically, it’s been very challenging,” he said. “And I think some comics go the route of, ‘I’m gonna just say F Trump all the time’—or that’s their comedy. And I think, well, a little bit you’re being co-opted because you’re so angry, you’ve been lulled. It’s like a siren leading you into the rocks.

The former Tonight Show With Conan O’Brien host then pointed out, “I think now you’ve put down your best weapon, which is being funny. And you’ve exchanged it for anger.”

During the Q&A, O’Brien, 62, also made a counterpoint to an excuse some comedians have made about their approach to Trump and his administration during both terms of his presidency.

“That person, or any person like that, will say, ‘Well, things are too serious now. I don’t need to be funny,'” he explained. “And I think, well, if you’re a comedian, you always need to be funny. You just have to find a way. You just have to find a way to channel that anger… Because good art will always be a great weapon. It will always be a perfect weapon against power.”

To conclude his thoughts on the topic, the former Late Night With Conan O’Brien host and current Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast host declared, “But if you’re just screaming and you’re just angry, you’ve lost your best tool in the toolbox.”

Currently, O’Brien focuses his time on his podcast and travel series, Conan O’Brien Must Go on HBO Max. He previously hosted Conan on TBS from 2010 to 2021, The Tonight Show from 2009 to 2010, and Late Night from 1993 to 2009.