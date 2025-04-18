Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

For 33 seasons now, around a dozen celebrities have hit the dance floor in hopes of winning the Mirrorball trophy on Dancing With the Stars. But do they get more out of it than learning a new skill and possibly taking home the coveted hardware?

More plainly put … are they paid for the time they put in on the show? Former contestants have spoken about the salary details for Dancing With the Stars competitors. Scroll down for everything we know.

Are Dancing With the Stars contestants paid?

DWTS competitors are paid to take part in the competition. Being cast means more than just performing on the live show once or twice a week. The stars have to put in hours of practice with their professional partners each week to the point where it really does become a full-time job for the amount of time they remain on the show.

In 2019, Variety reported that contestants make $125,000 for the first few weeks of rehearsals and the first two weeks that the show is on the air. So just by signing up and dancing for a few weeks, the stars can take home a pretty penny!

At that point, contestants begin getting voted out, but those who remain earn additional payments each week, per Variety. The outlet reported that the contestants’ maximum payday is $295,000.

Parade reported that contestants who make it to weeks three and four earn an additional $10,000 per week. That number reportedly goes up to $15,000 for week five, then $20,000 for weeks six and seven, $30,000 for weeks eight and nine, and $50,000 for the semifinals and finals. This would bring the total amount to a maximum $360,000, although, per Variety’s report, that number was eventually lowered.

Courtney Robertson, a Bachelor Nation alum, said on the She’s All Bach podcast in 2021 that she was offered $150,000 to be part of the show. She was also told that she would get $30,000 for each week she lasted in the competition.

Kaitlyn Bristowe, who won the show in 2020, told Jason Tartick on the Trading Secrets podcast, “You get a bonus every week that you make it. The final four are in the final episode, they all get paid the same.” She also added, “But your signing bonus, I think you can negotiate a bit.” So, some may receive more than the reported $125,000 just for completing the first two weeks!

How much are Dancing With the Stars pros paid?

For the professional dancers on DWTS, the show is quite literally their jobs, so of course, they get paid a salary for being on the show. However, when they’re first starting out, they’re certainly not breaking the bank.

According to Parade, the pros are only paid $1,600 per episode during their early seasons on the show. (Us Weekly reported that number to be $1,200). The more seasons they do, the higher this number becomes, while they’re also reportedly given the ability to negotiate as they become more popular with the viewers.

Us Weekly and Parade both reported that the salaries for pros can end up being closer to $5,000 per episode once they’ve been around for a while. However, ABC has not confirmed the salaries of the show’s stars.