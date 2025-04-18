Lee Corso Retiring From ‘College GameDay’: When & Where Is His Final Show?

It’s the end of an era as legendary sports broadcaster Lee Corso is set to retire from College GameDay after nearly four decades at ESPN.

The 89-year-old college football analyst made the announcement on Thursday (April 17), revealing his final broadcast with College GameDay will air on August 30. But what will be the last game he covers? While ESPN has yet to officially confirm that information, one game stands out above the others.

What Will Be His Final Game?

Florida State vs Alabama is the most likely option for Lee Corso’s final coverage on August 30. Not only is it the biggest game of the day, but Florida State University is Corso’s alma mater.

Prior to his broadcasting career, Corso played college football at Florida State University, on the same team as actor Burt Reynolds, with whom he also shared a room. After hanging up his boots, he started coaching at the University of Maryland before becoming the head coach at Indiana for almost 10 years.

What Did Lee Corso Have to Say About Retiring?

“My family and I will be forever indebted for the opportunity to be part of ESPN and College GameDay for nearly 40 years. I have a treasure of many friends, fond memories and some unusual experiences to take with me into retirement,” Corso said of his retirement in a statement to ESPN.

“ESPN has been exceptionally generous to me, especially these past few years,” he added. “They accommodated me and supported me, as did my colleagues in the early days of College GameDay.”

What Is He Remembered For?

Corso joined ESPN in 1987, becoming a full-time analyst in 1989. Over the years, he became known for his catchphrase, “Not so fast, my friend!” and his iconic “headgear picks,” which started in October 1995 at a game at Ohio State.

It’s not a college football Saturday until Lee Corso makes his headgear pick 🐐 Today we celebrate Coach’s 400th headgear pick by heading down memory lane to revisit some of his best moments. pic.twitter.com/TIlHJmTHpQ — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 16, 2023

ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro also spoke on Corso’s legacy, stating, “Lee Corso has developed a special connection to generations of fans through his entertaining style and iconic headgear pick. Lee is one of the most influential and beloved figures in the history of college football and our ESPN team will celebrate his legendary career during his final College GameDay appearance this August.”

Why Is He Retiring?

In recent years, Corso has battled various health issues. He suffered a stroke in 2009, which affected his speech. He spent three days in intensive care and a week in the hospital, followed by a lengthy stint of rehabilitation. However, he recovered and was able to return to the broadcast desk.

He also missed more time from the show during the COVID-19 pandemic, though sometimes broadcasted from his home.

How do you feel about Corso retiring? What are your favorite Corso moments? Let us know in the comments below.