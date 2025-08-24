Kirk Herbstreit shared an emotional tribute ahead of Lee Corso‘s final College GameDay broadcast on ESPN.

The 90-year-old college football analyst announced his retirement on April 17, revealing his last show would be on August 30. Corso will predict the winning team in his signature fashion — wearing the mascot headgear of the school he thinks will emerge victorious — for Florida State University’s match-up with The University of Alabama.

On August 22, College GameDay shared a touching, nearly 7-minute video via X featuring fellow analysts, football players, coaches, and celebrities.

“From colleagues, to guest pickers, fans and beyond, those around the college football community share what Lee Corso means to them,” the post read. “We love you, Coach 🧡.”

In the video, Corso watched the personal messages, at times getting emotional. The final three clips were from his College GameDay hosts, Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, and Herbstreit.

From colleagues, to guest pickers, fans and beyond, those around the college football community share what Lee Corso means to them. We love you, Coach 🧡 pic.twitter.com/jFgiANfVlu — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 23, 2025

In the comments of the X post, it was clear that the video pulled at the heartstrings of college football fans.

One X user wrote, “Good lord 😭😭😭😭.”

Another joked, “Who’s cutting onions at 7:35am 😭😭😭.”

Someone else shared, “Loved the tribute, love LC, next Saturday is going to be another cry fest in this house. College GameDay will never be the same. Glad LC can see & feel the love while he is still with us! 😍 .”

A different X user confessed, “Starting off my Saturday in tears was not on the agenda. Was good until I saw @KirkHerbstreit lose it. Man, not ready for the final show for Coach.”

Meanwhile, yet another fan commented, “This was a beautiful tribute to an absolute legend in Lee Corso. Thank you Coach for making our Saturday’s fun, insightful and enjoyable. You will forever be the face of College Gameday and College Football. 😭😭😭😭.”

On Friday, August 22, ESPN premiered a one-hour special honoring Corso titled Not So Fast, My Friend. It re-aired the following day and is now available to stream on ESPN+.

Not So Fast, My Friend, streaming on ESPN+