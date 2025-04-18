The Real Liza on ‘Drag Race’ Finale, the Magic of ILM, Hot Times in ‘Sydney,’ a ‘Dope’ Dilemma

MTV

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Season Finale 8/7c

A living legend visits the Drag Race stage for the Season 17 finale when EGOT winner Liza Minnelli receives the Giving Us Lifetime Achievement Award from host RuPaul. She’s been impersonated numerous times on the show (including by Drag Race alums Alexis Michelle, Scarlett Bobo, Hannah Conda, and La Voix), so having the genuine article appear to remind everyone that life is a cabaret, old chum couldn’t be more appropriate. In the finale, finalists Jewels Sparkles, Lexi Love, Sam Star, and Onya Nerve perform one last time to compete for the $200,000 grand prize.

Light & Magic

Season Premiere

In a second season comprising three episodes, the docuseries that goes inside the imagination factory of George Lucas‘ Industrial Light & Magic picks up after the groundbreaking achievements of Jurassic Park to depict the excitement that ensued when Lucas announced he was finally ready to make more Star Wars films. The prequel trilogy may not have won over the critics — and the Jar Jar Binks backlash was particularly intense — but the digital technological breakthroughs are fascinating to behold. The episodes also cover the making of hits including Twister, The War of the Worlds and the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Daniel Asher Smith / Paramount+

NCIS: Sydney

8/7c

It’s the height of summer Down Under when the team weathers a heat wave while investigating the death of a U.S. Marine during a joint exercise between U.S. and Australian troops. Followed by Fire Country (9/8c), where one of Station 42’s first responders is in danger after the crew responds to a deceptively routine house fire; and S.W.A.T. (10/9c), with 20-Squad facing off against a biker club when a girl goes missing after a shooting at an L.A. nightclub.

Apple TV+

Dope Thief

The jig is up as the terrific thriller reaches its intense penultimate episode, with partners in crime Ray (Brian Tyree Henry) and Manny (Wagner Moura) both in custody, with Ray still recuperating from his injuries in a hospital bed. While the best buds assess their bleak futures, the feds are hovering, hoping either will crack and make a deal, which would help lead authorities to the real drug traffickers Ray and Manny encountered while pretending to be DEA agents.

Apple TV+

Your Friends & Neighbors

You can envy his cool collection of Hitchcock posters, but poor middle-aged rich guy Coop’s (Jon Hamm, perfectly cast) descent into unemployed suburban malaise, which includes breaking into neighbors’ homes to steal their expensive stuff, only deepens when he decides to attend a party thrown by Nick (Mark Tallman), the ex-NBA pro who stole his wife, Mel (Amanda Peet). Metaphors are plentiful, including a designer closet infested with carpet moths and a $30,000 high-tech toilet. Who’d want to keep up with these jerk Joneses?

